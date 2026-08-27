Pakistan Sent Spies to Find India’s S-400? Ex-Air Marshal Reveals What Happened During Operation Sindoor

The S-400 air defence system played a major role during Operation Sindoor in May 2025. Its presence reportedly changed how Pakistan planned and carried out its air operations. Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retd), who was the chief of the Western Air Command during the operation, has now revealed how far Pakistan went to locate India’s S-400 systems.

In an interview with ANI, Mishra said Pakistani fighter jets could not come within 200 km of the Indian border because of the threat posed by the missile system.

“Pakistanis were desperate to find where these S-400s were. They used every available means. They were also getting satellite help from other nations,” Mishra said.

He also claimed that Pakistan activated spies and sleeper cells inside India to identify the locations of the S-400 systems.

“Every time they (Pakistan) got airborne, they were shot by an S-400. The S-400 was the biggest threat as far as they were concerned,” he said.

How India’s S-400 Changed the Air Battle

The S-400, often referred to as India’s ‘Sudarshan Chakra’, is a long-range surface-to-air missile system. It uses powerful radars to detect aircraft and other aerial threats from significant distances.

India signed a deal with Russia in 2018 for five S-400 systems. Three systems had already been inducted into the Indian Air Force. A fourth squadron was received in June 2026.

Mishra said the system became a major obstacle for Pakistan during the conflict. Its long-range interception capability meant Pakistani aircraft had to operate farther from Indian airspace.

‘There Was Not a Single Restriction’ on Military

Operation Sindoor was launched after the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 25 tourists. Mishra said the armed forces had “operational freedom” during the operation. However, the government made it clear that civilian casualties had to be avoided.

“The direction was there should be no collateral. We don’t want common citizens to be affected. Only terrorists and their handlers are to be punished. We are not a war-mongering state,” he said.

At the same time, Mishra said, “There was not a single restriction. It was left to the military to decide how to fight the war.”

He said India initially struck nine terror camps linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba on May 7. Pakistan then escalated the conflict.

Pakistan’s Radar Network Was Targeted

According to Mishra, the Indian Air Force first focused on Pakistan’s ability to detect and coordinate its air operations.

“We destroyed all their radars, including American AN/TPS series ones in Punjab. We also got two of their command and control centres. So, they were blinded,” he said.

With several ground-based radars knocked out, Pakistan increasingly depended on airborne surveillance systems. An AWACS aircraft operating from Sargodha was reportedly targeted by an S-400.

“The only way they could see was through an airborne radar. My S-400 operator asked me if he could shoot. I said shoot. And when he shot, we got it at 314 km,” Mishra said. He described the strike as the longest surface-to-air kill in military history.

May 10 Strike Forced Pakistan Towards Ceasefire

Mishra said the situation shifted sharply after India’s strikes on Pakistani military infrastructure. On May 10, India targeted 11 military stations, including Nur Khan and Bholari. The strikes came after Pakistan launched a much larger wave of drones and missiles. Mishra said one long-range GPS-guided drone hit a hospital at an air force station and a nearby civilian office.

“I lost one airman, and one person lost his arm. He was amputated. They were medical assistants,” he said.

He added that Pakistan also attempted to target civilian locations and places of worship. The former Western Air Command chief said India then decided to respond.

Women Fighter Pilots Also Flew Combat Missions

Mishra also highlighted the role of women fighter pilots during Operation Sindoor.

“Women pilots did more than one mission. They struck LeT’s Muridke headquarters, and the same pilots went back and hit airbases and the command and control centres on May 10,” he revealed. His account offers a detailed picture of how air defence, surveillance and precision strikes shaped the three-day conflict.