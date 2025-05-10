Pakistan Shelling Hits J&K’s Rajouri, Damages Civilian Homes and Gurdwara Wall

On the night of May 7-8, Indian forces successfully intercepted a major drone and missile assault from Pakistan targeting military bases in northern and western regions.

Heightened cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan erupted into violence on Saturday as Pakistani forces launched shelling into Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

The attack damaged civilian infrastructure, triggered widespread panic, and left at least one person injured.

Explosions Near Temple and Gurdwara Spark Fear in Rajouri

Multiple explosions were reported across Rajouri, with some striking close to the Aap Shambhu Temple.

Fragments of projectiles were recovered from the site by Jammu Police and other agencies. Several homes and a wall of a local gurdwara were also hit in the barrage, residents said.

According to eyewitnesses, thick smoke filled the air as loud blasts shook the area.

“One injured person has been brought here. Doctors and the entire team are ready. His treatment began immediately,” said Farukh Ahmed Wani, the hospital’s security in-charge.

Officials confirmed the civilian had been moved quickly to the hospital after the shelling incident.

Drone Blast in Punjab Adds to Escalating Regional Volatility

The unrest wasn’t limited to Jammu and Kashmir. In Punjab’s Kanganiwal village near Jalandhar, a suspected drone attack caused a powerful explosion.

Surjeet Kaur, a local, described the terrifying experience, “A red coloured flash came above our house and there was a huge explosion. We got scared. Everything was dark. We came out of our houses after a short while and saw that the water tank above our houses and our neighbours’ houses had exploded. There was a blackout at that time, and all the lights were off.”

The blast caused visible structural damage to homes and raised fresh concerns over aerial threats in civilian areas.

India Responds with Air Strikes; Drone Threats Monitored Nationwide

In a swift countermeasure, India launched air strikes early Saturday, reportedly hitting four Pakistani airbases, according to top government sources.

These retaliatory actions came after Pakistan’s coordinated attacks on 26 locations across India. Exchanges of fire along the Line of Control (LoC) have continued since.

“Drones have been sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and LoC with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala. Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance, and security forces have sanitised the area. The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch & prompt action is being taken wherever necessary. Citizens, especially in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential,” said the Ministry of Defence.

In the operation, an air defence system near Lahore was reportedly destroyed, underscoring the scale and seriousness of the latest escalation.

