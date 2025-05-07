Pakistan Shells Civilian Areas in Kupwara for Second Day After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes on Terror Camps

Tensions have flared up along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district as Pakistan resumed cross-border shelling for the second day in a row.

Tensions have flared up along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district as Pakistan resumed cross-border shelling for the second day in a row. The escalation follows India’s recent missile strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’ that targeted major terror infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The shelling began just after midnight in the Karnah area, with Pakistani forces firing mortars and heavy shells at civilian settlements, according to local officials. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties so far, though dozens of families have been forced to flee to safer areas.

Civilians Flee as Shelling Hits Karnah Area

Officials told news agency PTI that “The Pakistani side targeted civilian areas in the Karnah area, firing shells and mortars after midnight.” In response, the Indian armed forces retaliated effectively.

Residents of Karnah, located along the LoC, began moving to safer locations soon after the shelling started. With no underground shelters in the area, villagers sought safety in nearby government buildings and higher ground.

“Most of the civilian population in Karnah moved to safer areas after Pakistani troops resorted to shelling following India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’,” an official confirmed.

Pakistan’s Firing Comes After India’s Air Strikes on Terror Camps

This is the second consecutive day that Pakistan has targeted civilian zones following India’s bold military action. On Wednesday, shortly after India launched missile strikes deep inside Pakistan, Pakistani forces began firing across the LoC in Kupwara district. The Indian Army responded with equal force, maintaining control of its forward positions.

“Pakistani troops began shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara, less than two hours after India launched air strikes against terror targets,” officials said.

What Was Operation Sindoor?

India’s Operation Sindoor was a tightly coordinated strike carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. The operation began in the early hours of Wednesday and lasted just 24 minutes. It was launched in direct response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians, including four children.

Within that short window, India successfully destroyed nine high-value terror camps. These sites were linked to notorious groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which have a long history of attacking Indian civilians and security forces.

Major Terror Headquarters Destroyed

Two of the most prominent terror camps eliminated during the operation were:

Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, the headquarters of JeM

Markaz Taiba in Muridke, the headquarters of LeT

These facilities were known to serve as launchpads for cross-border terror activities and housed training infrastructure, logistics support, and operational planning units.

Heavy Civilian Toll From Pakistani Shelling

While India’s missile strikes were focused and designed to avoid civilian casualties, Pakistan’s response has been indiscriminate. In less than 48 hours, at least 12 civilians—including four children—have been killed in Pakistani shelling across the LoC. Another 57 people have been injured, many of them seriously.

Residents in forward areas are now living in fear, unsure of when the next round of shelling might begin. Relief efforts are underway, but the damage to homes and public buildings has been severe in some villages.

Despite Pakistan’s actions, India has so far limited its military action to terror infrastructure and avoided direct engagement with Pakistan’s military forces. The Indian government described Operation Sindoor as “focused, measured, and non-escalatory.”