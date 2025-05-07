Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Pakistan Shells Civilian Areas in Kupwara for Second Day After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes on Terror Camps

Pakistan Shells Civilian Areas in Kupwara for Second Day After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes on Terror Camps

Tensions have flared up along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district as Pakistan resumed cross-border shelling for the second day in a row.

Pakistan Shells Civilian Areas in Kupwara for Second Day After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes on Terror Camps

Tensions have flared up along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district as Pakistan resumed cross-border shelling


Tensions have flared up along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district as Pakistan resumed cross-border shelling for the second day in a row. The escalation follows India’s recent missile strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’ that targeted major terror infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The shelling began just after midnight in the Karnah area, with Pakistani forces firing mortars and heavy shells at civilian settlements, according to local officials. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties so far, though dozens of families have been forced to flee to safer areas.

Civilians Flee as Shelling Hits Karnah Area

Officials told news agency PTI that “The Pakistani side targeted civilian areas in the Karnah area, firing shells and mortars after midnight.” In response, the Indian armed forces retaliated effectively.

Residents of Karnah, located along the LoC, began moving to safer locations soon after the shelling started. With no underground shelters in the area, villagers sought safety in nearby government buildings and higher ground.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Most of the civilian population in Karnah moved to safer areas after Pakistani troops resorted to shelling following India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’,” an official confirmed.

Pakistan’s Firing Comes After India’s Air Strikes on Terror Camps

This is the second consecutive day that Pakistan has targeted civilian zones following India’s bold military action. On Wednesday, shortly after India launched missile strikes deep inside Pakistan, Pakistani forces began firing across the LoC in Kupwara district. The Indian Army responded with equal force, maintaining control of its forward positions.

“Pakistani troops began shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara, less than two hours after India launched air strikes against terror targets,” officials said.

What Was Operation Sindoor?

India’s Operation Sindoor was a tightly coordinated strike carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. The operation began in the early hours of Wednesday and lasted just 24 minutes. It was launched in direct response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians, including four children.

Within that short window, India successfully destroyed nine high-value terror camps. These sites were linked to notorious groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which have a long history of attacking Indian civilians and security forces.

Major Terror Headquarters Destroyed

Two of the most prominent terror camps eliminated during the operation were:

  • Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, the headquarters of JeM

  • Markaz Taiba in Muridke, the headquarters of LeT

These facilities were known to serve as launchpads for cross-border terror activities and housed training infrastructure, logistics support, and operational planning units.

Heavy Civilian Toll From Pakistani Shelling

While India’s missile strikes were focused and designed to avoid civilian casualties, Pakistan’s response has been indiscriminate. In less than 48 hours, at least 12 civilians—including four children—have been killed in Pakistani shelling across the LoC. Another 57 people have been injured, many of them seriously.

Residents in forward areas are now living in fear, unsure of when the next round of shelling might begin. Relief efforts are underway, but the damage to homes and public buildings has been severe in some villages.

Despite Pakistan’s actions, India has so far limited its military action to terror infrastructure and avoided direct engagement with Pakistan’s military forces. The Indian government described Operation Sindoor as “focused, measured, and non-escalatory.”

Also Read: ‘Justice Is Served’: India Hits At PoK Terror Base; Indian Army Launches Operation Sindoor

Filed under

ceasfire violation Kupwara

India and Japan are stren

India-Japan Security Ties Amid Indo-Pacific Tensions
IMF Urges Calm Between In

IMF Urges Calm Between India And Pakistan, Sets Date For Pakistan Loan Review
As part of a nationwide c

Amritsar Resumes Blackout As Part Of Nationwide Civil Defence Drill; Residents Urged Not To Panic
In a major move, Pakistan

Pakistan Shuts Down Airspace for Commercial Flights at Lahore and Islamabad Airports
UNGA President Urges Indi

UNGA President Urges India, Pakistan To De-Escalate Tensions, Calls For Dialogue
Black smoke billowed from

No Pope Yet: Black Smoke Rises from Sistine Chapel as Conclave Begins
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India-Japan Security Ties Amid Indo-Pacific Tensions

India-Japan Security Ties Amid Indo-Pacific Tensions

IMF Urges Calm Between India And Pakistan, Sets Date For Pakistan Loan Review

IMF Urges Calm Between India And Pakistan, Sets Date For Pakistan Loan Review

Amritsar Resumes Blackout As Part Of Nationwide Civil Defence Drill; Residents Urged Not To Panic

Amritsar Resumes Blackout As Part Of Nationwide Civil Defence Drill; Residents Urged Not To Panic

Pakistan Shuts Down Airspace for Commercial Flights at Lahore and Islamabad Airports

Pakistan Shuts Down Airspace for Commercial Flights at Lahore and Islamabad Airports

UNGA President Urges India, Pakistan To De-Escalate Tensions, Calls For Dialogue

UNGA President Urges India, Pakistan To De-Escalate Tensions, Calls For Dialogue

Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation Sindoor, Internet

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media