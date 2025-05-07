Pakistan Shells Civilian Homes After Operation Sindoor; Killing people, Gurdwara Targeted

The Pakistan Army launched a 10-hour-long artillery bombardment on civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Tangdhar, killing 15 innocent civilians and injuring 43 since Tuesday night, defence sources confirmed. The shelling caused widespread panic and forced villagers to take refuge in bunkers. Authorities alerted residents across Poonch district and deployed emergency shelters to protect lives. The attack came hours after the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead.
Civilians Spent Night in Fear as Shelling Damaged Homes
Officials confirmed that Pakistan deliberately targeted civilian homes, damaging infrastructure, cracking walls, and shattering window panes. Villagers received night-long alerts, with emergency response teams sending bunkers to vulnerable areas. The bombardment led to widespread destruction across border villages in Poonch.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended the Indian Armed Forces for their execution of Operation Sindoor. “Our Indian armed forces displayed their valour and bravery, and scripted a new history,” he said. “The targets we decided were accurately demolished with precision… Our armed forces also showed sensitivity in ensuring that the civilian population is not affected at all.”
Gurdwara Attack Condemned By SAD And Punjab CM
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the “inhuman attack” on the Central Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Poonch, which killed three Gursikhs—Bhai Amrik Singh Ji (a raagi Singh), Bhai Amarjeet Singh, and Bhai Ranjit Singh. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also condemned the strike, stating, “Targeting the common people is completely wrong.”
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the Pahalgam attack was “marked with extreme barbarity.” Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed the successful targeting of nine terror sites without harming civilians. Col Sofiya Qureshi presented visuals of the destroyed camps.
(With Inputs From ANI)
Also Read: ‘Prepared for Any Misadventure’: Indian Army’s Strong Message After Operation Sindoor