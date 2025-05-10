Civilian neighbourhoods in Jammu city came under shelling early Saturday morning, as Pakistan escalated its attacks beyond the Line of Control. The impact caused structural damage and panic among local residents.

Civilian neighbourhoods in Jammu city came under shelling early Saturday morning, as Pakistan escalated its attacks beyond the Line of Control. The impact caused structural damage and panic among local residents.

BJP MLA from Jammu West, Arvind Gupta, who was close to the site of the shelling, recounted the moment of the blast. “Around 5.40 am, I was on the first floor of my house, which is around 50 metres from here. There was a sudden impact, I was a little scared. Within 15–20 minutes, I came to know about here,” he said while inspecting the damage.

#WATCH | J&K: Civilian areas in Jammu city suffer damages due to shelling by Pakistan. BJP MLA from Jammu West, Arvind Gupta says, “…Around 5.40 am, I was on the first floor of my house, which is around 50 metres from here. There was a sudden impact, I was a little scared.… pic.twitter.com/TTbxilwqjt Advertisement · Scroll to continue — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025

He strongly condemned the attack, stating that Pakistan was deliberately targeting residential zones to create fear. “Pakistan has no guts to have a direct fight with our Army. So, it has started attacking the residential areas. The only reason behind the attack on residential areas is to cause panic in Jammu City,” he said.

Gupta also appealed to the public to avoid gathering at impact sites to prevent casualties in the event of a second strike. He expressed grief over the loss of Additional District Development Commissioner Raj Kumar Thappa in a similar attack in Rajouri.

Must Read: Omar Abdullah Slams IMF Over Reimbursement To Pakistan