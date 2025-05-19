Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Pakistan Tried to Target Golden Temple With Drones And Missiles After Indian Strikes’: Indian Army Officer

‘Pakistan Tried to Target Golden Temple With Drones And Missiles After Indian Strikes’: Indian Army Officer

In a shocking revelation, Major General Kartik C Seshadri, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Indian Army’s 15th Infantry Division, said that Pakistan attempted to target the Golden Temple in Amritsar with drones and missiles during the early hours of May 8.

‘Pakistan Tried to Target Golden Temple With Drones And Missiles After Indian Strikes’: Indian Army Officer

Major Gen Kartik C Seshadri, GOC of the Indian Army, said that Pakistan attempted to target Amritsar's Golden Temple with drones and missiles


In a shocking revelation, Major General Kartik C Seshadri, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Indian Army’s 15th Infantry Division, said that Pakistan attempted to target the Golden Temple in Amritsar with drones and missiles during the early hours of May 8, just hours after India carried out airstrikes on nine terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The senior officer confirmed that the Pakistani military launched a large-scale aerial attack under the cover of darkness. However, all incoming threats were intercepted and destroyed by Indian air defence systems before they could cause any harm.

India Was Prepared for a Strike on Religious Sites

Speaking to ANI, Major General Seshadri said that the Indian Army had already anticipated that Pakistan might retaliate not by hitting military targets, but by trying to attack civilian areas or religious places.

“Knowing that the Pak Army does not have any legitimate targets, we anticipated that they would target Indian military installations, civilian targets including religious places,” he said. “Of these, Golden Temple appeared to be the most prominent,” he added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

To protect one of India’s most sacred religious landmarks, the Army deployed additional advanced air defence equipment around the Golden Temple.

“We mobilised additional modern air defence assets to give a holistic air defence umbrella cover to Golden Temple,” said Major General Seshadri.

Pakistan’s Night-Time Attack Foiled

On the night of May 7–8, Pakistan reportedly launched a “massive air assault” using unmanned aerial weapons, including drones and long-range missiles. The offensive was timed to take place under the cover of darkness, hoping to catch Indian defences off guard.

“On 8th May early morning, in the hours of darkness, Pakistan carried out a massive air assault with unmanned aerial weapons, primarily drones and long-range missiles,” the officer said.

But Indian forces were not only alert—they were fully prepared. Air defence units were on standby, and according to the Army, every single threat was neutralised before reaching its target.

“We were fully prepared since we had anticipated this, and our braveheart and alert army air defence gunners thwarted Pakistan Army’s nefarious designs and shot down all drones and missiles targeted at the Golden Temple. Thus, not allowing even a scratch to come on our holy Golden Temple,” he said.

Indian Army Showcases Defence Capabilities

Following the attempted attack, the Indian Army demonstrated how its air defence systems successfully countered the threat. Systems such as the AKASH missile system and L-70 Air Defence Guns played a key role in neutralising Pakistani drones and missiles, not just in Amritsar but across key cities in Punjab and beyond.

The Ministry of Defence later confirmed that multiple Indian cities and military bases were targeted during the overnight assault. These included Amritsar, Jammu, Srinagar, Pathankot, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, and Bhuj. Explosions were also reported in parts of Kashmir.

“These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter-UAS Grid and Air Defence systems,” the Defence Ministry stated.

Why Pakistan Retaliated

The drone and missile attack was reportedly in retaliation for India’s Operation Sindoor, a major military operation carried out in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 civilians dead.

In what many have called one of India’s most decisive recent military actions, Operation Sindoor targeted nine terror camps operating in Pakistan and PoK. These camps were believed to be behind the planning and execution of attacks on Indian soil.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Declares Indian Diplomat Persona Non Grata After India’s Tit-For-Tat Move

Filed under

Golden Temple Pakistan

Major Gen Kartik C Seshad

‘Pakistan Tried to Target Golden Temple With Drones And Missiles After Indian Strikes’: Indian Army...
TMC MP Yusuf Pathan skips

Why Is Yusuf Pathan Not Joining The India’s Operation Sindoor ‘Terror Outreach’ Delegation?
A train struck multiple p

2 Dead, At Least 1 Missing After Train Hits Pedestrians in Northern Ohio
Former U.S. President Joe

Explained: Joe Biden’s Gleason Score Of 9 And His Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
Following Saifullah's kil

Who Is Talha Saeed? After Saifullah’s Death, Pakistan Boosts Security for India’s Most-Wanted Terrorists, Including...
Eight arrested across Har

Meet The Eight Indians Accused Of Spying For Pakistan: Jyoti Malhotra, Shahzad And Others
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Is Yusuf Pathan Not Joining The India’s Operation Sindoor ‘Terror Outreach’ Delegation?

Why Is Yusuf Pathan Not Joining The India’s Operation Sindoor ‘Terror Outreach’ Delegation?

2 Dead, At Least 1 Missing After Train Hits Pedestrians in Northern Ohio

2 Dead, At Least 1 Missing After Train Hits Pedestrians in Northern Ohio

Explained: Joe Biden’s Gleason Score Of 9 And His Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Explained: Joe Biden’s Gleason Score Of 9 And His Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Who Is Talha Saeed? After Saifullah’s Death, Pakistan Boosts Security for India’s Most-Wanted Terrorists, Including Hafiz Saeed’s Son

Who Is Talha Saeed? After Saifullah’s Death, Pakistan Boosts Security for India’s Most-Wanted Terrorists, Including...

Meet The Eight Indians Accused Of Spying For Pakistan: Jyoti Malhotra, Shahzad And Others

Meet The Eight Indians Accused Of Spying For Pakistan: Jyoti Malhotra, Shahzad And Others

Entertainment

Jamal Roberts Wins American Idol Season 23, John Foster Finishes Runner-Up

Jamal Roberts Wins American Idol Season 23, John Foster Finishes Runner-Up

Who is Natasha Poonawalla? Indian Businesswoman Joins Lauren Sanchez’s Star-Studded Bachelorette Bash in Paris

Who is Natasha Poonawalla? Indian Businesswoman Joins Lauren Sanchez’s Star-Studded Bachelorette Bash in Paris

Rapper Werenoi, Who Became France’s Biggest-Selling Music Artist In Recent Years, Passes Away At 31

Rapper Werenoi, Who Became France’s Biggest-Selling Music Artist In Recent Years, Passes Away At 31

Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram: Aap India Ka Garv Ho

Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram:

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom