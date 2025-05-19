‘Pakistan Tried to Target Golden Temple With Drones And Missiles After Indian Strikes’: Indian Army Officer

In a shocking revelation, Major General Kartik C Seshadri, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Indian Army’s 15th Infantry Division, said that Pakistan attempted to target the Golden Temple in Amritsar with drones and missiles during the early hours of May 8.

In a shocking revelation, Major General Kartik C Seshadri, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Indian Army’s 15th Infantry Division, said that Pakistan attempted to target the Golden Temple in Amritsar with drones and missiles during the early hours of May 8, just hours after India carried out airstrikes on nine terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The senior officer confirmed that the Pakistani military launched a large-scale aerial attack under the cover of darkness. However, all incoming threats were intercepted and destroyed by Indian air defence systems before they could cause any harm.

India Was Prepared for a Strike on Religious Sites

Speaking to ANI, Major General Seshadri said that the Indian Army had already anticipated that Pakistan might retaliate not by hitting military targets, but by trying to attack civilian areas or religious places.

“Knowing that the Pak Army does not have any legitimate targets, we anticipated that they would target Indian military installations, civilian targets including religious places,” he said. “Of these, Golden Temple appeared to be the most prominent,” he added.

To protect one of India’s most sacred religious landmarks, the Army deployed additional advanced air defence equipment around the Golden Temple.

“We mobilised additional modern air defence assets to give a holistic air defence umbrella cover to Golden Temple,” said Major General Seshadri.

Pakistan’s Night-Time Attack Foiled

On the night of May 7–8, Pakistan reportedly launched a “massive air assault” using unmanned aerial weapons, including drones and long-range missiles. The offensive was timed to take place under the cover of darkness, hoping to catch Indian defences off guard.

“On 8th May early morning, in the hours of darkness, Pakistan carried out a massive air assault with unmanned aerial weapons, primarily drones and long-range missiles,” the officer said.

But Indian forces were not only alert—they were fully prepared. Air defence units were on standby, and according to the Army, every single threat was neutralised before reaching its target.

“We were fully prepared since we had anticipated this, and our braveheart and alert army air defence gunners thwarted Pakistan Army’s nefarious designs and shot down all drones and missiles targeted at the Golden Temple. Thus, not allowing even a scratch to come on our holy Golden Temple,” he said.

Indian Army Showcases Defence Capabilities

Following the attempted attack, the Indian Army demonstrated how its air defence systems successfully countered the threat. Systems such as the AKASH missile system and L-70 Air Defence Guns played a key role in neutralising Pakistani drones and missiles, not just in Amritsar but across key cities in Punjab and beyond.

The Ministry of Defence later confirmed that multiple Indian cities and military bases were targeted during the overnight assault. These included Amritsar, Jammu, Srinagar, Pathankot, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, and Bhuj. Explosions were also reported in parts of Kashmir.

“These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter-UAS Grid and Air Defence systems,” the Defence Ministry stated.

Why Pakistan Retaliated

The drone and missile attack was reportedly in retaliation for India’s Operation Sindoor, a major military operation carried out in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 civilians dead.

In what many have called one of India’s most decisive recent military actions, Operation Sindoor targeted nine terror camps operating in Pakistan and PoK. These camps were believed to be behind the planning and execution of attacks on Indian soil.