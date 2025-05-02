Pakistan Troops Continues Ceasefire Violation On 8th Consecutive Night, Targets LOC In Kupwara

For the eighth consecutive night, Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement by resorting to unprovoked firing across multiple sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

For the eighth consecutive night, Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement by resorting to unprovoked firing across multiple sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The latest round of aggression was reported late Thursday night from areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Naushera, and Akhnoor.

The Pakistani side opened fire using small arms, targeting Indian forward positions and civilian areas. In response, Indian Army troops retaliated with precision and restraint, effectively silencing the aggression without allowing the situation to escalate.

Ceasefire violation by Pakistan at LoC continues

Indian Army Statement

'During the night of 01-02 May 2025, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms firing from posts across the Line of Control opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Naushera, & Akhnoor areas of J&K' — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 2, 2025

Despite repeated provocations, Indian forces have maintained control over the affected sectors, ensuring the safety of both military personnel and civilians near the border. No casualties or significant damage have been reported so far. Security forces continue to remain on high alert.

