Thursday, May 1, 2025
Pakistan Violates Ceasefire for 7th Night in a Row; Army Hits Back As Firing At Indian Posts Continues

Tensions between India and Pakistan keep rising, as Pakistani troops fired across the Line of Control (LoC) for the seventh straight night. The firing happened in multiple areas in Jammu and Kashmir, and the Indian Army hit back in response, officials said on Thursday.

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire for 7th Night in a Row; Army Hits Back As Firing At Indian Posts Continues

Tensions between India and Pakistan keep rising, as Pakistani troops fired across the Line of Control (LoC) for the seventh straight night.


Tensions between India and Pakistan keep rising, as Pakistani troops fired across the Line of Control (LoC) for the seventh straight night. The firing happened in multiple areas in Jammu and Kashmir, and the Indian Army hit back in response, officials said on Thursday.

This continued firing came just after top army officials from both countries—called Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs)—spoke over a hotline to try and calm things down following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Firing Starts in North Kashmir, Then Spreads

The latest shooting started late Tuesday night and went into early Wednesday morning. A Defence spokesperson in Jammu confirmed it began in the Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor sectors.

“During the night of April 30-May 1, 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control opposite Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir,” the spokesperson said. He also added that the Indian Army responded “swiftly and proportionately.”

At first, the firing was limited to north Kashmir. But soon after, Pakistani troops began shooting in Poonch and Akhnoor, followed by fresh firing in the Sunderbani and Naushera areas of Rajouri district. Later, even the Pargwal sector along the International Border in Jammu was hit.

Ceasefire Violations Began After India Suspended Water Treaty

This wave of firings has been going on since April 24—the same night India decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty after the Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead, most of them tourists. The government blamed Pakistan-backed terrorists for the massacre.

Since that night, Pakistani troops have been firing at different Indian posts almost every day. Despite being warned during the DGMO-level talks, the firing hasn’t stopped.

Pakistan Responds with Its Own Moves

As tensions rose, Pakistan reacted sharply. It shut down its airspace to Indian flights, closed the Wagah border, and suspended all trade with India.

Pakistan also warned that any move by India to divert water that legally belongs to Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty would be treated as an “act of war.”

What Happened to the Ceasefire Agreement?

Back in February 2021, both India and Pakistan had agreed to stick to the 2003 ceasefire deal to keep the borders peaceful. But things have clearly changed since then, especially after the recent terror attack.

Now, instead of peace, there’s firing across the LoC almost every night.

India’s Border with Pakistan

India and Pakistan share a total border of 3,323 kilometers, which includes:

  • International Border (IB): Around 2,400 km long, from Gujarat to Jammu’s Akhnoor area.

  • Line of Control (LoC): About 740 km, running through parts of Jammu and up to Leh.

  • Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL): 110 km in the Siachen area.

No End in Sight

Despite military-level talks, there’s no sign that the firing will stop anytime soon. Each night, the fighting seems to spread to new areas. With both countries standing firm, it’s unclear when things will cool down—or if they will at all.

For now, Indian troops are on alert, ready to respond to any fresh attack. And with relations already strained, the situation along the border remains tense and unpredictable.

