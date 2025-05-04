Pakistan Violates Ceasefire For The 10th Consecutive Day Across LOC

Between the night of May 3 and 4, fresh incidents of small arms fire were reported from several sensitive regions, including Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir.

For the tenth consecutive day, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC), targeting multiple sectors with unprovoked firing.

According to defence sources, the Pakistani Army initiated the fire without provocation. The Indian Army responded with swift and proportionate retaliation at each of the affected sectors to ensure the safety of its forward posts and civilians.

The continued violations raise serious concerns about the fragile peace along the LoC, especially as tensions remain heightened following the recent Pahalgam terror attack. So far, there have been no reports of civilian casualties or damage on the Indian side.

Security forces remain on high alert across the region.

