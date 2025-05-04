Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Pakistan Violates Ceasefire For The 10th Consecutive Day Across LOC

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire For The 10th Consecutive Day Across LOC

Between the night of May 3 and 4, fresh incidents of small arms fire were reported from several sensitive regions, including Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire For The 10th Consecutive Day Across LOC


For the tenth consecutive day, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC), targeting multiple sectors with unprovoked firing.

Between the night of May 3 and 4, fresh incidents of small arms fire were reported from several sensitive regions, including Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to defence sources, the Pakistani Army initiated the fire without provocation. The Indian Army responded with swift and proportionate retaliation at each of the affected sectors to ensure the safety of its forward posts and civilians.

The continued violations raise serious concerns about the fragile peace along the LoC, especially as tensions remain heightened following the recent Pahalgam terror attack. So far, there have been no reports of civilian casualties or damage on the Indian side.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Security forces remain on high alert across the region.

Must Read: Barkha Dutt Seen Shooting Videos In Srinagar Despite Government’s Advisory To Restrain’, Netizens Call Her ‘Traitor’

Filed under

ceasefire violation Pakistan

newsx

Watch, Rapido Driver Manzhar Alam Caught Red Handed Planning To Sexually Assault A Woman Who...
Congress MP, Priyanka Gan

Congress MP, Priyanka Gandhi, Aids Injured Family After Kozhikode Road Crash
newsx

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire For The 10th Consecutive Day Across LOC
newsx

Global Action Needed To Prevent Terrorism: President Murmu Reacts To Pahalgam Attack
newsx

Security Review in J&K: IGP Jammu Inspects National Highway, Critical Installations
Tim Friede's 18-year self

Man Injects Himself With Snake Venom For 18 Years, Helps Scientists Develop Breakthrough Antivenom
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch, Rapido Driver Manzhar Alam Caught Red Handed Planning To Sexually Assault A Woman Who Booked His Ride

Watch, Rapido Driver Manzhar Alam Caught Red Handed Planning To Sexually Assault A Woman Who...

Congress MP, Priyanka Gandhi, Aids Injured Family After Kozhikode Road Crash

Congress MP, Priyanka Gandhi, Aids Injured Family After Kozhikode Road Crash

Global Action Needed To Prevent Terrorism: President Murmu Reacts To Pahalgam Attack

Global Action Needed To Prevent Terrorism: President Murmu Reacts To Pahalgam Attack

Security Review in J&K: IGP Jammu Inspects National Highway, Critical Installations

Security Review in J&K: IGP Jammu Inspects National Highway, Critical Installations

Man Injects Himself With Snake Venom For 18 Years, Helps Scientists Develop Breakthrough Antivenom

Man Injects Himself With Snake Venom For 18 Years, Helps Scientists Develop Breakthrough Antivenom

Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Clears The Air On ‘Tribal’ Remark: It Was Never A Reference To Scheduled Tribes Classification

Vijay Deverakonda Clears The Air On ‘Tribal’ Remark: It Was Never A Reference To Scheduled

Why Did Apoorva Mukhija Dial Rhea Chakraborty During India’s Got Latent Controversy? ‘The Only Option I Had…’

Why Did Apoorva Mukhija Dial Rhea Chakraborty During India’s Got Latent Controversy? ‘The Only Option

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years: I Wish I Could….

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years:

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due Credit

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will Own The Copyright’

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media