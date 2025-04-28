Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Poonch, Kupawara Districts For The 4th Night In A Row

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Poonch, Kupawara Districts For The 4th Night In A Row

For the fourth night in a row, Pakistani troops opened fire across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Kupwara districts, Army officials said on Monday, April 28, 2025.

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Poonch, Kupawara Districts For The 4th Night In A Row

For the fourth night in a row, Pakistani troops opened fire across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Kupwara.


For the fourth night in a row, Pakistani troops opened fire across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Kupwara districts, Army officials said on Monday, April 28, 2025.

The firing comes just days after the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, and it’s only making things worse between India and Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Unprovoked Firing Continues

Army officials said the latest firing happened during the night of April 27-28.

“During the night of April 27-28, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts,” the officials said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Indian soldiers didn’t waste any time in hitting back. “Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively,” they added.

Thankfully, there were no reports of anyone getting hurt in the firing.

Not the First Time This Week

This wasn’t an isolated incident. Pakistan has been firing across the LoC for several nights now — first on Thursday night, April 24, then again on April 25-26, and April 26-27.

Each time, Indian forces made sure to respond properly, keeping things from spiraling further — at least for now.

These repeated ceasefire violations are coming at a time when relations between India and Pakistan are already hanging by a thread after what happened in Pahalgam.

Tensions Running High After Pahalgam Attack

The constant firing at the border is just adding more fuel to the fire after last week’s deadly terror attack. India has blamed terror groups linked to Pakistan for carrying out the brutal strike in Pahalgam, one of the worst attacks on civilians in the region in years.

In response, New Delhi hit Pakistan with a series of tough measures — including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and visa services for Pakistani citizens.

Pakistan, for its part, threatened to suspend all agreements with India, including the landmark Simla Agreement.

Now, with bullets flying almost every night at the LoC, the situation is even more tense.

Army Keeping a Close Eye

Sources in the Army said they’re keeping a close watch on what’s happening at the border. Troops are on high alert, patrols have been stepped up, and they’re ready for whatever comes next.

Local villagers living near the LoC have been warned to stay alert, though no big evacuations have been ordered yet.

Even though India wants to avoid further escalation, officials made it clear that Indian troops will continue to defend every inch of the border if needed.

Also Read: BIG: Top Lashkar Commander Altaf Lalli Killed In Bandipora Encounter, Sources

Filed under

ceasefire violation Pakistan

The Board of Secondary Ed

BSE Telangana SSC 10th Exam Results 2025 To Be Released Soo; Find Out How To...
As things between India a

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Not China But This Country Sent Its Military Planes To Pakistan Amid...
newsx

Others Are Being Punished For Someone Else’s Deeds: Pakistani Tourist In India
For the fourth night in a

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Poonch, Kupawara Districts For The 4th Night In A Row
newsx

NCERT Revises Class 7 Textbooks Adds Mahakumbh, Removed Delhi Sultanate
The Indian government on

‘Biased Coverage Of Pahalgam Terror Attack’: India Slams BBC for ‘Militant’ Tag on Terror Attack;...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

BSE Telangana SSC 10th Exam Results 2025 To Be Released Soo; Find Out How To Download Scorecard

BSE Telangana SSC 10th Exam Results 2025 To Be Released Soo; Find Out How To...

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Not China But This Country Sent Its Military Planes To Pakistan Amid Escalating With India

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Not China But This Country Sent Its Military Planes To Pakistan Amid...

Others Are Being Punished For Someone Else’s Deeds: Pakistani Tourist In India

Others Are Being Punished For Someone Else’s Deeds: Pakistani Tourist In India

NCERT Revises Class 7 Textbooks Adds Mahakumbh, Removed Delhi Sultanate

NCERT Revises Class 7 Textbooks Adds Mahakumbh, Removed Delhi Sultanate

‘Biased Coverage Of Pahalgam Terror Attack’: India Slams BBC for ‘Militant’ Tag on Terror Attack; Blocks Pakistani YouTube Channels For Fake News

‘Biased Coverage Of Pahalgam Terror Attack’: India Slams BBC for ‘Militant’ Tag on Terror Attack;...

Entertainment

‘The Diplomat’: John Abraham’s Thrilling Political Drama Set To Premiere On A Major Streaming Platform In May 2025

‘The Diplomat’: John Abraham’s Thrilling Political Drama Set To Premiere On A Major Streaming Platform

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is This Movie For Family Audiences?

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS Dhoni

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage With Global Legends

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After