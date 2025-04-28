Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Poonch, Kupawara Districts For The 4th Night In A Row

For the fourth night in a row, Pakistani troops opened fire across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Kupwara districts, Army officials said on Monday, April 28, 2025.

The firing comes just days after the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, and it’s only making things worse between India and Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Unprovoked Firing Continues

Army officials said the latest firing happened during the night of April 27-28.

“During the night of April 27-28, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts,” the officials said.

Indian soldiers didn’t waste any time in hitting back. “Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively,” they added.

Thankfully, there were no reports of anyone getting hurt in the firing.

Not the First Time This Week

This wasn’t an isolated incident. Pakistan has been firing across the LoC for several nights now — first on Thursday night, April 24, then again on April 25-26, and April 26-27.

Each time, Indian forces made sure to respond properly, keeping things from spiraling further — at least for now.

These repeated ceasefire violations are coming at a time when relations between India and Pakistan are already hanging by a thread after what happened in Pahalgam.

Tensions Running High After Pahalgam Attack

The constant firing at the border is just adding more fuel to the fire after last week’s deadly terror attack. India has blamed terror groups linked to Pakistan for carrying out the brutal strike in Pahalgam, one of the worst attacks on civilians in the region in years.

In response, New Delhi hit Pakistan with a series of tough measures — including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and visa services for Pakistani citizens.

Pakistan, for its part, threatened to suspend all agreements with India, including the landmark Simla Agreement.

Now, with bullets flying almost every night at the LoC, the situation is even more tense.

Army Keeping a Close Eye

Sources in the Army said they’re keeping a close watch on what’s happening at the border. Troops are on high alert, patrols have been stepped up, and they’re ready for whatever comes next.

Local villagers living near the LoC have been warned to stay alert, though no big evacuations have been ordered yet.

Even though India wants to avoid further escalation, officials made it clear that Indian troops will continue to defend every inch of the border if needed.