Pakistan Walks Back Claim Of Capturing Indian Air Force Pilot After Operation Sindoor

Pakistan has officially denied claims of capturing an Indian Air Force pilot during Operation Sindoor, days after social media misinformation spread. The IAF confirmed all pilots are safe, and the PIB labeled the viral claims as fake.

In a significant reversal, a senior Pakistan Army official has retracted the claim that an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot was captured during the recent 100-hour military escalation between India and Pakistan.

This admission followed the Indian Air Force’s official statement on Sunday, which confirmed that all pilots involved in Operation Sindoor have returned safely. The IAF added that it had successfully achieved its objectives during precision strikes carried out on strategic Pakistani military targets.

No IAF Pilot in Custody, Says Pakistan’s ISPR

Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), clarified: “I can confirm that we don’t have any (Indian) pilots in custody. This is all part of social media chatter and fake news and propaganda generated from multiple sources.”

This statement contradicted earlier social media narratives suggesting that Pakistan had captured Squadron Leader Shivani Singh, an IAF officer.

PIB Debunks Viral Claims on Captured Indian Pilot

On Saturday, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check Unit stepped in to debunk the viral misinformation. It confirmed that no Indian female pilot had been captured, specifically referring to claims involving Squadron Leader Shivani Singh.

“Indian Female Air Force pilot has NOT been captured,” PIB stated on X (formerly Twitter), adding that such rumors were “FAKE.”

Indian Female Air Force pilot has NOT been captured🚨 Pro-Pakistan social media handles claim that an Indian Female Air Force pilot, Squadron Leader Shivani Singh, has been captured in Pakistan.#PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is FAKE!#IndiaFightsPropaganda@MIB_India… pic.twitter.com/V8zovpSRYk — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 10, 2025

The PIB also rejected claims that an Indian pilot had ejected over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), calling it another falsehood being spread online.

IAF Confirms Mission Success and Pilot Safety

In a press briefing, Air Marshal A.K. Bharti emphasized the successful execution of Operation Sindoor. “We are in a combat scenario and losses are part of combat. However, we have achieved all our objectives, and all our pilots are back home,” Bharti said.

He also noted that a few Pakistani aircraft were shot down, although the IAF has not revealed precise numbers due to ongoing technical assessments. “Pakistani aircraft were prevented from entering Indian airspace, so we don’t have wreckage, but we are certain of the hits,” he added.

Misinformation Campaign Exposed

The acknowledgment by the Pakistani military not only exposes the falsehoods circulating on social media but also highlights how disinformation is increasingly used as a tool during modern conflicts. The retreat from earlier Pakistani claims signals a desire to de-escalate, especially after facing scrutiny over misinformation.