Pakistan Will Retaliate: Kargil Veteran Lt Gen Kamal Jit Singh On Operation Sindoor, Exclusive

In an exclusive reaction to India’s precision air strikes under Operation Sindoor, Kargil war veteran Lt Gen Kamal Jit Singh emphasised that the operation was a “carefully curated and well-calibrated” countermeasure against Pakistan-based terror hubs.

“This was not just an emotional response. It was a well-thought-out action targeting terrorist infrastructure, while giving Pakistan an off-ramp to avoid retaliation,” Lt Gen Singh explained. “We have deliberately chosen non-military targets and confined ourselves strictly to terror facilities. Our official statements have also highlighted that the nature of the strike was non-escalatory.”

He further noted that India likely informed key global players—those with influence over Pakistan—about the intent behind the action, if not the specifics of the targets. “Our diplomats must have briefed stakeholders in the Gulf, the USA, Russia, and maybe even China. The message would have been clear: this is not an act of war, but a justified counterterror move.”

According to Singh, the operation began with strikes on the two main headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba—organisations that have led sustained proxy warfare against India. “These groups have long been shielded by the Pakistani establishment, but our forces would not have acted unless they had confirmed the presence of terrorists at the sites.”

He also touched upon the complicity of Pakistan’s military system. “Take Hafiz Saeed, for example. He moves in and out of army cantonments and hospitals. This protection is not a secret,” Singh added.

However, he urged vigilance within India in the days ahead. “We must take mock drills and preparedness exercises seriously. Pakistan is very likely to retaliate—not because it makes strategic sense, but because of domestic pressure and their instinct for face-saving. What form that retaliation takes is unknown, but it would be naive to dismiss the possibility.”

Still, Singh made it clear that India is prepared. “Of course, we are not going to allow them that space. We have made our stance clear, and we will defend it as needed.”

