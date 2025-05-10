Pakistani Aerial Attack on Northern Command Foiled; Multiple Drones Shot Down Over Amritsar

In a major security development, India’s Air Defence forces successfully neutralized multiple Pakistani drones over Amritsar, Punjab, early Saturday. Defence sources confirm that the aerial threat posed to the Indian Army’s Northern Command was swiftly intercepted and brought down.

According to officials, Pakistani drones were attempting to target civilian zones, once again violating international norms and escalating cross-border hostilities.

“This was a deliberate provocation, targeting not just defence infrastructure but also civilian population areas,” a senior official said.

Residents in parts of Punjab reported hearing loud blasts and spotting unknown aerial objects before the Indian response teams acted. There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage, thanks to prompt action by Indian defence systems.

Security has been tightened across Punjab, especially in border districts, and blackout protocols remain in effect in several areas.

The incident marks another round of aggressive moves from Pakistan following previous drone sightings and cross-border shelling in Jammu and Kashmir.