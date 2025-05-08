Home
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Live Tv
  Pakistani Drones And Missiles Target Military Stations In Jammu Region, Neutralised Swiftly: Ministry Of Defence

Pakistani Drones And Missiles Target Military Stations In Jammu Region, Neutralised Swiftly: Ministry Of Defence

In a fresh provocation along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur were targeted on Thursday by drones and missiles reportedly of Pakistani origin.

Tensions have escalated along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir as heavy shelling by Pakistan has been reported


In a fresh provocation along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur were targeted on Thursday by drones and missiles reportedly of Pakistani origin. The coordinated attacks raised tensions in the border region but were effectively countered by Indian security forces.

According to defence sources, the threats were neutralised using both kinetic and non-kinetic measures in strict adherence to existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The timely response by Indian air defence systems ensured that there were no casualties or significant damage to infrastructure.

The Ministry of Defence reiterated that India remains fully prepared to defend its territorial integrity and safeguard its citizens from any hostile action.

