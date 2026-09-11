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Home > India News > Pakistani Ghaznavi Vs Indian Astra: Which Missile Is More Powerful And Expensive? Compare Range, Speed, Guidance, Warhead And Capabilities

Pakistani Ghaznavi Vs Indian Astra: Which Missile Is More Powerful And Expensive? Compare Range, Speed, Guidance, Warhead And Capabilities

Ghaznavi and Astra are built for very different battle roles. Compare their range, speed, guidance, warhead, capabilities, cost and battlefield use in this detailed analysis.

Ghaznavi and Astra differ in range, speed, guidance and battlefield roles. (Images: X)
Ghaznavi and Astra differ in range, speed, guidance and battlefield roles. (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Fri 2026-09-11 11:19 IST

The Pakistani Ghaznavi vs Indian Astra comparison is not a simple contest between two missiles because they are built for very different jobs. The Ghaznavi (Hatf-III) is a ground-launched ballistic missile linked to Pakistan’s Strategic Forces Command and its “Full Spectrum Deterrence” doctrine, while India’s Astra Mk-1 is a Beyond-Visual-Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) designed to give fighter pilots an air-combat advantage. In short, the Ghaznavi is a strategic ground-strike weapon, while the Astra is an aerial weapon meant to destroy enemy aircraft.

Pakistani Ghaznavi vs Indian Astra: Battlefield role decides their biggest difference

The Ghaznavi is designed to strike fixed, high-value targets such as military staging areas, forward airbases, logistics hubs and command-and-control centres. Its ability to carry a nuclear payload also gives it a major strategic role, where deployment can signal escalation rather than simply support a fluid battlefield engagement.

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The Astra has a completely different purpose. It is designed to engage fast-moving aerial targets, including fighter jets, bombers, maritime patrol aircraft and cruise missiles. It can allow IAF pilots to attack enemy aircraft beyond visual range, while helping protect friendly airspace and strike packages. This is why Pakistani Ghaznavi vs Indian Astra cannot be judged simply by asking which missile is “better”.

Pakistani Ghaznavi vs Indian Astra: Range, speed and flight path compared

The Ghaznavi uses a single-stage solid-propellant rocket motor and has an operational range of around 290 to 320 km. After launch from a Transporter Erector Launcher, it follows a high, sub-orbital ballistic trajectory. Its motor provides the initial thrust before the missile continues on momentum and returns towards its target under gravity.

The Astra Mk-1 uses a smokeless solid-fuel rocket motor and gets an additional kinetic boost from the speed and altitude of the fighter launching it, which can be as high as 20 km. It accelerates to around Mach 4.5 before using energy-management systems to continue towards its target. Its range is around 80 to 110 km in a head-on engagement, while a tail-chase engagement can reduce effective range because manoeuvring costs kinetic energy. So, in Pakistani Ghaznavi vs Indian Astra, the Ghaznavi has the longer stated range, while the Astra has the much higher stated speed.

Pakistani Ghaznavi vs Indian Astra: Guidance systems show two different technologies

The Ghaznavi relies primarily on an Inertial Guidance System, using gyroscopes and accelerometers to track its movement from the launch point. The missile’s technology is heavily influenced by early Chinese M-11 designs. Modern variants are likely to have received terminal guidance upgrades, potentially involving GPS/GLONASS or optical terrain mapping, with the supplied material putting its Circular Error Probable below 50 metres.

The Astra combines mid-course guidance with terminal active radar homing. After launch, it can receive updates through a secure digital data link from the launching fighter’s radar, such as the Su-30MKI’s Bars radar. In its final 15 km, its Ku-band active radar seeker takes over, allowing the missile to track the target independently. Its electronic counter-countermeasures are designed to help it deal with chaff, flares and digital radar jamming. This gives Pakistani Ghaznavi vs Indian Astra a clear contrast between ballistic navigation and sophisticated air-to-air targeting.

Pakistani Ghaznavi vs Indian Astra: Warhead and destructive capability

The Ghaznavi can carry a payload of up to 700 kg. Depending on the configuration, this can include heavy high-explosive or bunker-penetrating warheads, submunitions and a tactical nuclear warhead estimated in the supplied material at 10 to 40 kilotons. Its destructive role is therefore aimed at large military installations or wider target areas.

The Astra carries a 15 kg high-explosive pre-fragmented directional warhead. Rather than needing a direct impact, it uses a radio-frequency proximity fuze to detonate near an aircraft and release high-velocity fragments against its engine, fuel tanks or cockpit.

Pakistani Ghaznavi vs Indian Astra: Which is more expensive and powerful?

The Ghaznavi requires a much larger logistical setup, including a heavy multi-axle TEL, mobile command posts, propellant-testing vehicles and specialised security for nuclear transport. Its individual missile cost is estimated in the millions of dollars, while maintaining a ballistic missile regiment can run into hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Astra is designed as a mass-produced tactical weapon. It can be stored in climate-controlled depots and loaded onto fighter pylons by ground crews without the extensive auxiliary infrastructure required by the Ghaznavi. Its supplied unit cost is around ₹7-8 crore, or roughly $900,000-$1 million. Therefore, Pakistani Ghaznavi vs Indian Astra has no single winner: the Ghaznavi is the more powerful strategic strike weapon, while the Astra is the more specialised air-combat missile and is far cheaper per unit.

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Pakistani Ghaznavi Vs Indian Astra: Which Missile Is More Powerful And Expensive? Compare Range, Speed, Guidance, Warhead And Capabilities
Tags: defence newsIndian Astralatest newsPakistani Ghaznavi

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Pakistani Ghaznavi Vs Indian Astra: Which Missile Is More Powerful And Expensive? Compare Range, Speed, Guidance, Warhead And Capabilities

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Pakistani Ghaznavi Vs Indian Astra: Which Missile Is More Powerful And Expensive? Compare Range, Speed, Guidance, Warhead And Capabilities
Pakistani Ghaznavi Vs Indian Astra: Which Missile Is More Powerful And Expensive? Compare Range, Speed, Guidance, Warhead And Capabilities
Pakistani Ghaznavi Vs Indian Astra: Which Missile Is More Powerful And Expensive? Compare Range, Speed, Guidance, Warhead And Capabilities
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