Thursday, May 8, 2025
  Home»
  India»
  • Pakistani Handles Spreading Old Videos Spreading Misinformation On Iran-Israel Tensions And Amritsar Falsehoods

As tensions in West Asia intensified following Iran’s drone and missile strike on Israel on April 13, 2024, a flood of misinformation hit social media platforms.

As tensions in West Asia intensified following Iran’s drone and missile strike on Israel on April 13, 2024, a flood of misinformation hit social media platforms. Among the most widely circulated clips was a video showing massive flames engulfing a residential area — wrongly claimed to be visuals of Iran’s attack on Israeli targets. In reality, the footage was from wildfires that ravaged Viña del Mar in Chile in early February 2024.

The video, originally shared by a TikTok user and later removed, showed fires raging near a highway in the Achupallas neighborhood. Spanish-language captions confirmed its Chilean origin, describing the destruction of homes and wildlife. Reverse image searches and geolocation matched the visuals to areas in Valparaiso, not Israel.

Despite this, the clip spread across platforms such as X, Instagram, Douyin, and YouTube, falsely framed as footage of Israeli military sites under attack. Posts in simplified Chinese and other languages claimed Iranian drones had struck from multiple directions, feeding the narrative of widespread devastation, which did not match verified ground reports.

Meanwhile, in India, a parallel wave of propaganda emerged. Several Pakistan-based social media handles circulated an old video falsely alleging an attack on a military base in Amritsar. However, official Indian sources clarified that the video showed a wildfire from 2024 and had no link to any cross-border incident.

Authorities have urged citizens to avoid amplifying such misleading content. The Government of India continues to emphasize the importance of relying only on official statements and verified news sources for updates, particularly during high-tension geopolitical developments.

