Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Pakistani National Osama Reveals He Voted In Indian Elections, Holds Aadhaar Card, Ration Card, Watch

Osama, a Pakistani national who has been living in India since 2008, has sparked concern after revealing that he possesses an Aadhaar card, election ID, ration card, and a domicile certificate—documents typically issued to Indian citizens.

Pakistani National Osama Reveals He Voted In Indian Elections, Holds Aadhaar Card, Ration Card, Watch


Osama, a Pakistani national who has been living in India since 2008, has sparked concern after revealing that he possesses an Aadhaar card, election ID, ration card, and a domicile certificate—documents typically issued to Indian citizens. His case has raised serious questions about how a foreign national may have accessed such documents and allegedly cast votes in Indian elections.

Originally from Rawalpindi-Islamabad, Osama entered India legally through the Uri sector and has stayed in the country for the last 17 years. Now a final-year Computer Science student, he says he had planned to complete his exams in June and begin job preparations. “But suddenly, this situation has changed everything. I am blank, my mind is not working,” he said, visibly shaken after recent developments.

I Voted In Elections, Have Aadhaar Card

Osama stressed that his family entered India with valid passports and legal visas in 2008. “Back then, it was a state. We got our visa extended properly. All our documents—from Aadhaar to voter ID—were issued here. We’ve cast our vote too. My education, from Class 10 to 12, was completed here. Now, where do I go?” he asked.

He appealed to the government to approach the matter with a practical mindset and consider a humane policy for families who have been residing in India for decades. “Please give us some time, some consideration. We have roots here now,” he urged.

Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Urges Unity

Addressing the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Osama condemned the violence unequivocally. “What happened there is shameful. Keep religion aside—humanity comes first,” he said, adding that Kashmiris and Indians alike stand united in mourning and rejection of such acts.

While security agencies have begun looking into the legality of Osama’s documents, his case underscores a deeper issue: how identity and voting documents are issued and verified, especially in sensitive border regions.

