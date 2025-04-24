Pakistani Nationals Arrive At Wagah Border After India Cancels SAARC Visa Scheme Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

After a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam area that left 26 people dead, India has taken a tough step—it’s suspended the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, a special visa rule that made it easier for people from neighboring countries like Pakistan to travel for official work.

Now, Pakistani nationals who were staying in India under this visa rule are being told to leave the country within 48 hours. Many of them have already started showing up at the Attari-Wagah border, ready to return home.

Big Decision Taken by PM Modi’s Top Security Team

This move wasn’t random. It came straight from the top. The decision was made by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), which is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It’s one of several steps the government is taking after the Pahalgam massacre, which India says was carried out by terrorists backed by Pakistan.

The SAARC visa scheme used to allow easier travel for officials from countries in the region. But now, after this attack, India is making it clear—business as usual with Pakistan is over.

Tensions High in Jammu and Kashmir

The terror attack has triggered massive search and security operations all over Jammu and Kashmir. The Army, CRPF, and local police are all out in full force, especially in areas where there’s been recent terrorist activity.

In the Tangmarg area of Kulgam, a gunfight is still going on after security forces spotted suspicious movement. They’re working to track down and take out any remaining terrorists.

At the same time, in Bandipora’s Ajas area, security forces arrested four Lashkar-e-Taiba supporters, who were carrying a huge amount of weapons and ammo. Officials say this may have helped stop more violence from happening.

More Action in the Pahalgam Forests

Even in the forests near Pahalgam, where the terror attack happened, the operation isn’t over yet. Forces are still in the area, looking for other possible terrorists who may be hiding. According to reports, 26 terrorists were killed during the initial response after the attack on civilians.

The area remains tense, and locals say they can still hear gunfire at times as the operation continues.

The attack has also pushed politicians to act. Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for an emergency all-party meeting in Srinagar. Leaders from different political sides are expected to talk about the situation and what can be done to improve security and calm the tension.

India Turns Up the Heat on Pakistan

By canceling the SAARC visa exemption for Pakistan, India is sending a clear message. Officials say Pakistan, and especially its intelligence agency ISI, is involved in supporting these kinds of terror groups that keep attacking India.

So far, Pakistan hasn’t said much in response to India’s move. But with Pakistani citizens already starting to head back home, it’s clear that this step has had an impact.