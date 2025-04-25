Pakistani Nationals Begin Returning Home After India Issues Visa Deadline Following Pahalgam Attack

Pakistani citizens living in India have started making their way back home through the Wagah-Attari border in Amritsar, just ahead of the deadline set by Indian authorities. This comes in the aftermath of the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir known as 'Mini Switzerland,' where 26 civilians lost their lives.

Pakistani citizens living in India have started making their way back home through the Wagah-Attari border in Amritsar, just ahead of the deadline set by Indian authorities. This comes in the aftermath of the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir known as ‘Mini Switzerland,’ where 26 civilians lost their lives.

Following the attack, India responded with strong measures, including suspending visa services for Pakistani nationals. The government gave a clear deadline—Sunday—for all Pakistani visa-holders to leave the country. However, some medical visas have been allowed to remain valid until Tuesday.

As a result, several Pakistani families were seen waiting near the Wagah border to cross into Pakistan. Located only about a kilometre from the border, the area became a temporary waiting point for those preparing to return home.

Cross-Border Travel and Trade Come to a Halt

Not only has the visa suspension affected individual travel, but it has also halted the limited trade that existed between the two countries. The Wagah border, which served as the only legal trade route between India and Pakistan, has now been closed.

This shutdown also impacts the daily border ceremony that drew large numbers of tourists from both sides. The symbolic military ceremony, known for its synchronized marches and vibrant energy, has been stopped for now.

One Pakistani citizen, speaking to NDTV while preparing to return, said, “I am going back to Pakistan. I received the information that this (terror attack) occurred in Kashmir, and I was asked to leave India within 48 hours. So, I am leaving.”

Uttar Pradesh Begins Documentation Process

In Uttar Pradesh, state authorities have already begun making arrangements to send Pakistani nationals back. While no formal written order has been issued by the central government, the police headquarters has instructed all districts to begin collecting information on Pakistanis living in their areas on various visa types.

Director General of Police Prashant Kumar confirmed the move, saying that the process of gathering data had already started. “The details of Pakistani citizens who had come to UP on various types of visas are being collected,” he said.

A high-level meeting was held at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence on the issue late last night. Key officials including Sanjay Prasad, the Principal Secretary of the Home Department, and DGP Prashant Kumar were present to discuss the situation and prepare next steps.

India Points Finger at Pakistan, Diplomatic Ties Suffer Further

India has long accused Pakistan of harboring terrorists and being the “global epicentre of terrorism.” After the Pahalgam attack, New Delhi once again blamed Islamabad for enabling cross-border terrorism targeting Jammu and Kashmir.

In a major step, India suspended the Indus Water Treaty—an agreement signed decades ago for water-sharing between the two countries—citing Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism. It’s quite a shocking step to suspend this treaty, as the wars and diplomatic fallouts that passed by had not disturbed this treaty.

On the other hand, Pakistan has decided to suspend all bilateral agreements with India, such as the 1972 Simla Agreement, under which the two countries agreed on mechanisms for peaceful resolution of disputes.

