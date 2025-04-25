Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Pakistani Nationals Begin Returning Home After India Issues Visa Deadline Following Pahalgam Attack

Pakistani Nationals Begin Returning Home After India Issues Visa Deadline Following Pahalgam Attack

Pakistani citizens living in India have started making their way back home through the Wagah-Attari border in Amritsar, just ahead of the deadline set by Indian authorities. This comes in the aftermath of the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir known as 'Mini Switzerland,' where 26 civilians lost their lives.

Pakistani Nationals Begin Returning Home After India Issues Visa Deadline Following Pahalgam Attack

Pakistani citizens living in India have started making their way back home through the Wagah-Attari border in Amritsar.


Pakistani citizens living in India have started making their way back home through the Wagah-Attari border in Amritsar, just ahead of the deadline set by Indian authorities. This comes in the aftermath of the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir known as ‘Mini Switzerland,’ where 26 civilians lost their lives.

Following the attack, India responded with strong measures, including suspending visa services for Pakistani nationals. The government gave a clear deadline—Sunday—for all Pakistani visa-holders to leave the country. However, some medical visas have been allowed to remain valid until Tuesday.

As a result, several Pakistani families were seen waiting near the Wagah border to cross into Pakistan. Located only about a kilometre from the border, the area became a temporary waiting point for those preparing to return home.

Cross-Border Travel and Trade Come to a Halt

Not only has the visa suspension affected individual travel, but it has also halted the limited trade that existed between the two countries. The Wagah border, which served as the only legal trade route between India and Pakistan, has now been closed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This shutdown also impacts the daily border ceremony that drew large numbers of tourists from both sides. The symbolic military ceremony, known for its synchronized marches and vibrant energy, has been stopped for now.

One Pakistani citizen, speaking to NDTV while preparing to return, said, “I am going back to Pakistan. I received the information that this (terror attack) occurred in Kashmir, and I was asked to leave India within 48 hours. So, I am leaving.”

Uttar Pradesh Begins Documentation Process

In Uttar Pradesh, state authorities have already begun making arrangements to send Pakistani nationals back. While no formal written order has been issued by the central government, the police headquarters has instructed all districts to begin collecting information on Pakistanis living in their areas on various visa types.

Director General of Police Prashant Kumar confirmed the move, saying that the process of gathering data had already started. “The details of Pakistani citizens who had come to UP on various types of visas are being collected,” he said.

A high-level meeting was held at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence on the issue late last night. Key officials including Sanjay Prasad, the Principal Secretary of the Home Department, and DGP Prashant Kumar were present to discuss the situation and prepare next steps.

India Points Finger at Pakistan, Diplomatic Ties Suffer Further

India has long accused Pakistan of harboring terrorists and being the “global epicentre of terrorism.” After the Pahalgam attack, New Delhi once again blamed Islamabad for enabling cross-border terrorism targeting Jammu and Kashmir.

In a major step, India suspended the Indus Water Treaty—an agreement signed decades ago for water-sharing between the two countries—citing Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism. It’s quite a shocking step to suspend this treaty, as the wars and diplomatic fallouts that passed by had not disturbed this treaty.

On the other hand, Pakistan has decided to suspend all bilateral agreements with India, such as the 1972 Simla Agreement, under which the two countries agreed on mechanisms for peaceful resolution of disputes.

Also Read: BIG: Top Lashkar Commander Altaf Lalli Killed In Bandipora Encounter, Sources

Filed under

Pahalgam Terror Attack Pakistani Nationals

Pahalgam Attack: Pakistan

Pahalgam Attack: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Admits Support To Terror Groups, Says Did ‘Dirty Work’ For...
Purnab Kumar Shaw, consta

No Response from Pakistan Rangers on BSF Constable’s Release Request
Pakistani citizens living

Pakistani Nationals Begin Returning Home After India Issues Visa Deadline Following Pahalgam Attack
Two Infiltrators From Pak

Two Infiltrators From Pakistan, One Kashmiri Local Played Key Role In Pahalgam Attack, Say Sources
The country continues to

‘I Want Him Dead’: Navy Officer Vinay Narwal’s Sister Pleads To Haryana Cm For Justice...
newsx

‘Nation First’ Says Neeraj Chopra On Being Trolled For Inviting Pakistan Athelete Arshad Nadeem
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pahalgam Attack: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Admits Support To Terror Groups, Says Did ‘Dirty Work’ For West, Warns Of War With India

Pahalgam Attack: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Admits Support To Terror Groups, Says Did ‘Dirty Work’ For...

No Response from Pakistan Rangers on BSF Constable’s Release Request

No Response from Pakistan Rangers on BSF Constable’s Release Request

Two Infiltrators From Pakistan, One Kashmiri Local Played Key Role In Pahalgam Attack, Say Sources

Two Infiltrators From Pakistan, One Kashmiri Local Played Key Role In Pahalgam Attack, Say Sources

‘I Want Him Dead’: Navy Officer Vinay Narwal’s Sister Pleads To Haryana Cm For Justice | Video

‘I Want Him Dead’: Navy Officer Vinay Narwal’s Sister Pleads To Haryana Cm For Justice...

‘Nation First’ Says Neeraj Chopra On Being Trolled For Inviting Pakistan Athelete Arshad Nadeem

‘Nation First’ Says Neeraj Chopra On Being Trolled For Inviting Pakistan Athelete Arshad Nadeem

Entertainment

Netflix Down For 300 Million Subscribers Worldwide, Internet Goes Into Meltdown As Users Face Login Error

Netflix Down For 300 Million Subscribers Worldwide, Internet Goes Into Meltdown As Users Face Login

Who Is Minahil Malik? Before Sajal Malik, This Pakistani TikToker’s Video Got Leaked: Not Easy For Me

Who Is Minahil Malik? Before Sajal Malik, This Pakistani TikToker’s Video Got Leaked: Not Easy

Who Is Srinidhi Shetty? KGF Actress Lost The Role Of Sita To Sai Pallavi For Ramayana, Recalls Preparing Three Scenes

Who Is Srinidhi Shetty? KGF Actress Lost The Role Of Sita To Sai Pallavi For

Shah Rukh Khan Once Revealed Why He Never Visited Kashmir, The Reason Will Melt Your Heart

Shah Rukh Khan Once Revealed Why He Never Visited Kashmir, The Reason Will Melt Your

Who Is Aparna John? After Vincy Aloshious, Actress Accuses Shine Tom Chacko Of Drug Use: White Powder Is All I Can Say

Who Is Aparna John? After Vincy Aloshious, Actress Accuses Shine Tom Chacko Of Drug Use:

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After