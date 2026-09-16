Pakistani Naval Ship Collides With Indian Vessel During North Arabian Sea Surveillance: What Triggered The Incident?

New Delhi has summoned Pakistan’s top diplomatic envoy after a Pakistani naval ship collided with an Indian Navy vessel in international waters on September 15. The Indian warship was on a routine surveillance mission in the North Arabian Sea when the Pakistani vessel allegedly approached at high speed and hit it. No damage was reported to the Indian Navy ship.

The incident has added to already tense India-Pakistan ties following last year’s Operation Sindoor. As per sources quoted by India Today, the collision took place on Monday evening. The Ministry of External Affairs called the conduct of Pakistani naval units “unacceptable and unprofessional”.

India-Pakistan tensions rise after North Arabian Sea collision

Reports say that according to the Indian side, the Pakistani ship’s actions were in “direct contravention” of Article 10 of the 1991 India-Pakistan agreement on advance notice of military exercises, manoeuvres and troop movements.

The agreement requires both sides to exercise caution and follow agreed procedures during military activities. India said the incident raised concerns about the conduct of Pakistani naval units in international waters.

Why India-Pakistan diplomatic action followed

The Pakistani diplomat was asked to convey the Indian government’s concerns to the relevant authorities. The MEA also stressed the need for all military units to exercise due care and comply with bilateral agreements. The Charge d’Affaires of India in Islamabad has also been instructed to lodge a similar protest with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

“The Pakistani diplomat was asked to convey to the relevant authorities the need for all military units to exercise due care and comply with bilateral agreements to prevent a recurrence of such incidents,” the MEA said, as per reports.

India-Pakistan probe focuses on what triggered collision

The key question is why the Pakistani naval vessel approached the Indian warship at high speed and collided with it during the surveillance mission. While the Indian vessel did not suffer damage, New Delhi has objected to the conduct and sought steps to prevent a repeat.

The collision comes at a sensitive time for India-Pakistan relations, with tensions remaining high after Operation Sindoor. The latest incident has now brought the actions of naval units under diplomatic scrutiny.

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