Pakistani army positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Jammu have come under intense artillery fire, with reports indicating significant damage and casualties on the Pakistani side.

Sources have confirmed that the Indian side carried out heavy retaliatory firing in response to recent provocation. Multiple Pakistani posts have reportedly been destroyed or severely damaged.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan has briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the situation. The Defence Minister is closely monitoring developments on the ground and has been in constant touch with military leadership.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat to assess the security situation. The Ministry of Home Affairs is also keeping a close watch on the developments along the border.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.