Saturday, May 3, 2025
Pakistani Ranger Taken Into Custody By BSF Along India-Pakistan Border In Rajasthan

A Pakistani Ranger has been detained by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan. This comes just days after a BSF jawan was held by Pakistani Rangers for accidentally crossing the border in Punjab.

A Pakistani Ranger, part of the country’s paramilitary force, has been detained by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan, according to  various reports.

This development comes in the wake of rising tensions between the two nations, following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The detention also follows an incident just days earlier, where a BSF jawan was held by Pakistani Rangers after inadvertently crossing the border.

Pakistani Ranger Nabbed After Pakistan Detained BSF Jawan

The Pakistani Ranger was captured by the Rajasthan Frontier of the BSF. Reports indicated that while the soldier has been taken into custody, officials have yet to reveal the identity of the detained Ranger or the precise circumstances surrounding the arrest. The situation is still unfolding, and more details are expected as investigations continue.

The detention of the Pakistani Ranger coincides with the ongoing diplomatic strain that began after the April 23 detention of BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw. Shaw was captured by Pakistani forces after he accidentally crossed the border along the international border in Punjab. Despite strong protests from India, Pakistan has refused to release Shaw, which has added to the growing tensions between the two nations.

Such incidents of border violations are typically resolved through flag meetings between the two countries. However, in Shaw’s case, despite multiple such meetings, Pakistan has remained “non-committal” on the timeline for his release or even his current location. The Indian government has sent a formal protest note to the Pakistan Rangers, but as of now, there has been no assurance regarding Shaw’s return.

BSF’s Response and Advisory

In response to these border incidents, the BSF has initiated an enquiry into the circumstances surrounding Shaw’s detention. Officials have issued a strict advisory to its personnel, urging increased vigilance during patrols. In particular, BSF jawans have been instructed to exercise extreme caution to avoid inadvertently crossing the border, particularly given the heightened tensions between the two nations.

The advisory extends beyond the BSF personnel, with farmers working along the border also being asked to remain alert to prevent any accidental border crossings.

