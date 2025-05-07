Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Pakistani Shelling Kills Four At Gurdwara, Triggers Nationwide Condemnation; Akali Dal Demands Justice

Pakistani Shelling Kills Four At Gurdwara, Triggers Nationwide Condemnation; Akali Dal Demands Justice

Following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ early Wednesday, striking nine terror targets—four in Pakistan and five in PoJK.

Pakistani Shelling Kills Four At Gurdwara, Triggers Nationwide Condemnation; Akali Dal Demands Justice

Pakistani Shelling Kills Four At Gurdwara, Triggers Nationwide Condemnation; Akali Dal Demands Justice (PIC: X Of Sukh Bir Singh)


Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal strongly condemned the “inhuman attack by Pakistani forces” on the Central Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of three Gursikhs. In a social media post, Badal identified the deceased as Bhai Amrik Singh Ji (a raagi Singh), Bhai Amarjeet Singh, and Bhai Ranjit Singh. He expressed complete solidarity with the bereaved families and demanded that they receive adequate compensation. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also condemned the attack and mourned the deaths, including that of Ruby Kaur.

Sukhbir Badal Calls For Honor And Support For Victims

Sharing his statement on X, Badal said, “Strongly condemn the inhuman attack by Pakistani forces on the sacred Central Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Poonch, in which three innocent Gursikhs, including Bhai Amrik Singh Ji (a raagi Singh), Bhai Amarjeet Singh and Bhai Ranjit Singh lost their lives. The Shiromani Akali Dal expresses complete solidarity with the families of the deceased Gursikhs and prays for peace for the departed and courage for their friends and loved ones.” He added, “We demand that the martyrs be honored for their sacrifice and that the bereaved families receive adequate compensation to support them in their time of grief.”

Punjab CM Joins In Condemnation

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also posted on X in both English and Punjabi. “There has been news of a bomb attack by Pakistan on a Gurdwara Sahib located near the LOC in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir. In this attack, a Ragi Singh Bhai Amrik Singh, Amarjit Singh, Ranjit Singh and Ruby Kaur have died. Targeting the common people is completely wrong,” Mann stated. He prayed for strength to the families.

India Responds With Operation Sindoor

Following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ early Wednesday, striking nine terror targets—four in Pakistan and five in PoJK. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed the Union Cabinet. Later, Pakistan intensified shelling in border areas, damaging civilian homes. Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah held an emergency review meeting.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: ‘Operation Sindoor Honors Women Like My Mother’: Pune Victim Kaustabh Ganbote’s Son

Filed under

akali dal Operation Sindoor

newsx

Operation Sindoor Brings Justice: Hajipur Women Wear Sindoor Again After Pahalgam Terror Attack
In a move to strengthen e

Operation Sindoor: Bomb Blast Mock Drill Held at RML Hospital to Test Emergency Response
All educational instituti

Schools Shut in Jammu & Kashmir Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions After ‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes
Pakistan Shells Civilian

Pakistan Shells Civilian Homes After Operation Sindoor; Killing People, Gurdwara Targeted
newsx

India: Nationwide Civil Defence Mock Drills Conducted Following MHA Directive On New Threats
India-Pakistan tensions e

High Alert Along LoC and IB After Pakistan Army Shells Religious Sites in Poonch After...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Operation Sindoor Brings Justice: Hajipur Women Wear Sindoor Again After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Operation Sindoor Brings Justice: Hajipur Women Wear Sindoor Again After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Operation Sindoor: Bomb Blast Mock Drill Held at RML Hospital to Test Emergency Response

Operation Sindoor: Bomb Blast Mock Drill Held at RML Hospital to Test Emergency Response

Schools Shut in Jammu & Kashmir Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions After ‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes

Schools Shut in Jammu & Kashmir Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions After ‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes

Pakistan Shells Civilian Homes After Operation Sindoor; Killing People, Gurdwara Targeted

Pakistan Shells Civilian Homes After Operation Sindoor; Killing People, Gurdwara Targeted

India: Nationwide Civil Defence Mock Drills Conducted Following MHA Directive On New Threats

India: Nationwide Civil Defence Mock Drills Conducted Following MHA Directive On New Threats

Entertainment

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation Sindoor, Internet

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media