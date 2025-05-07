Pakistani Shelling Kills Four At Gurdwara, Triggers Nationwide Condemnation; Akali Dal Demands Justice

Following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ early Wednesday, striking nine terror targets—four in Pakistan and five in PoJK.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal strongly condemned the “inhuman attack by Pakistani forces” on the Central Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of three Gursikhs. In a social media post, Badal identified the deceased as Bhai Amrik Singh Ji (a raagi Singh), Bhai Amarjeet Singh, and Bhai Ranjit Singh. He expressed complete solidarity with the bereaved families and demanded that they receive adequate compensation. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also condemned the attack and mourned the deaths, including that of Ruby Kaur.

Sukhbir Badal Calls For Honor And Support For Victims

Sharing his statement on X, Badal said, “Strongly condemn the inhuman attack by Pakistani forces on the sacred Central Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Poonch, in which three innocent Gursikhs, including Bhai Amrik Singh Ji (a raagi Singh), Bhai Amarjeet Singh and Bhai Ranjit Singh lost their lives. The Shiromani Akali Dal expresses complete solidarity with the families of the deceased Gursikhs and prays for peace for the departed and courage for their friends and loved ones.” He added, “We demand that the martyrs be honored for their sacrifice and that the bereaved families receive adequate compensation to support them in their time of grief.”

Punjab CM Joins In Condemnation

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also posted on X in both English and Punjabi. “There has been news of a bomb attack by Pakistan on a Gurdwara Sahib located near the LOC in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir. In this attack, a Ragi Singh Bhai Amrik Singh, Amarjit Singh, Ranjit Singh and Ruby Kaur have died. Targeting the common people is completely wrong,” Mann stated. He prayed for strength to the families.

India Responds With Operation Sindoor

Following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ early Wednesday, striking nine terror targets—four in Pakistan and five in PoJK. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed the Union Cabinet. Later, Pakistan intensified shelling in border areas, damaging civilian homes. Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah held an emergency review meeting.

(With Inputs From ANI)

