Monday, May 19, 2025
Pakistani Spy Arrested In UP: ATS Cracks Down On Suspected Spy Network

Pakistani Spy Arrested in UP: ATS Cracks Down on Suspected Spy Network


In a major breakthrough, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a man suspected of spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency. The accused, Shahzad, a resident of Moradabad, had reportedly been involved in cross-border smuggling, which authorities now claim was a front for espionage activities.

Smuggling as a Cover for Espionage

According to the UP ATS, Shahzad trafficked cosmetics, clothing, spices, and other items across the India-Pakistan border. Investigations revealed that his smuggling operations doubled as a method for supporting the Pakistani spy agency, ISI.

“Shahzad has good relations with the agents of ISI, with whom he was in constant touch. Shahzad has shared confidential information related to India’s security with the agents of ISI,” the ATS said in its official statement.

Following confirmation of his involvement, an FIR was registered under sections 148 and 152 at the ATS headquarters in Lucknow. Shahzad was taken into custody from Moradabad on May 19 and is now facing legal proceedings.

A Network of Recruits and Resources

The ATS disclosed that Shahzad was more than just a smuggler—he was an active recruiter and financier for ISI operatives within India.

“He also used to send people from many parts of Rampur district and Uttar Pradesh to Pakistan to work for ISI under the guise of smuggling. The ISI also arranged the visas of these people. Shahzad had also provided Indian SIMs to the ISI agents to spy against India,” the statement further noted.

He was also allegedly responsible for funding ISI operatives within the country, deepening the scale of the network he was part of.

Wider Crackdown Across States

This arrest comes amid a broader effort by Indian authorities to dismantle espionage rings. In Haryana, several individuals were recently apprehended for alleged involvement in spying for Pakistan.

Haryana’s Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapoor, linked these arrests to “Operation Sindoor”, a focused campaign against anti-national activities.

“After Operation Sindoor, we had increased vigilance, and under that, based on information received from our central agencies and state intelligence agencies, anti-national elements were caught in some districts. Cases have been registered against them, and they have been arrested and sent to jail,” Kapoor stated.

With agencies ramping up intelligence coordination and surveillance, officials believe these arrests mark a significant step toward neutralizing external threats operating within Indian borders.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Foreign Affairs Expert Weighs In: India Should Take Firm Stance On Bangladesh Trade

 

Filed under

ATS Operation Sindoor Pakistan UP

