Pakistani, Syrian Crew Members Barred From Disembarking At Karwar Port

In a move underscoring India’s heightened maritime vigilance, the crew of an Iraqi cargo vessel was denied permission to disembark at Karwar Port after authorities noted the presence of foreign nationals, including one Pakistani and two Syrians, among the crew.

In a move underscoring India’s heightened maritime vigilance, the crew of an Iraqi cargo vessel was denied permission to disembark at Karwar Port after authorities noted the presence of foreign nationals, including one Pakistani and two Syrians, among the crew.

The vessel, which arrived from Al Zubair, Iraq, was transporting a consignment of bitumen and carried a multinational crew of 18 members — 15 Indians, along with the three foreign nationals. While it’s not uncommon for international cargo ships to employ diverse crews, the presence of Pakistani and Syrian nationals triggered standard security restrictions.

A senior port official stated that, under current protocols, foreign crew members without proper clearance are generally not permitted to leave the vessel at Indian ports. In this instance, the rule was strictly enforced due to the prevailing security climate.

During the vessel’s two-day halt, local authorities — in coordination with the Coastal Security Police — imposed surveillance measures. The foreign crew was restricted to the ship, and their mobile phones were collected by the captain to prevent unauthorized contact during their stay in Indian waters.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Inspector Nischal Kumar of the Coastal Security Police confirmed that the ship completed its cargo operations and left with all crew members aboard. He added that coastal surveillance had been intensified, and sensitive shoreline areas were under continuous monitoring.

The Pakistani and Syrian crew members have since been repatriated, and no breach of protocol was reported during the vessel’s stay. Authorities continue to maintain strict checks at strategic ports across the country in light of recent regional developments.

Must Read: Throwback: When India Launched Operation Dost To Help Turkey, But Turkey Took A U-Turn