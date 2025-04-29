Home
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
  Home»
  India»
  • Pakistani Troops Violate Ceasefire for Fifth Consecutive Night Along LoC; India Responds Firmly

Pakistani Troops Violate Ceasefire for Fifth Consecutive Night Along LoC; India Responds Firmly

The cross-border firing occurred during the night of April 28-29, targeting areas opposite the Kupwara and Baramulla districts, as well as the Akhnoor sector.

Pakistani Troops Violate Ceasefire for Fifth Consecutive Night Along LoC; India Responds Firmly

The Pakistani soldiers have been firing at different Indian positions along the LoC since Thursday night.


Pakistani forces violated the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for the fifth night in a row, officials reported early this morning. In response, the Indian Army took “measured and effective” action to counter the provocation.

Firing Near Kupwara, Baramulla, and Akhnoor Sectors

The cross-border firing occurred during the night of April 28-29, targeting areas opposite the Kupwara and Baramulla districts, as well as the Akhnoor sector. According to an official statement, the Pakistan Army initiated “unprovoked small arms fire,” prompting a strong yet restrained retaliation from Indian forces.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported from either side so far. Pakistani troops have been intermittently firing on Indian posts along the LoC since Thursday night.

Heightened Tensions After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Tensions between India and Pakistan have sharply escalated following last week’s terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including a Nepali national. In response, India announced a series of stringent measures against Pakistan:

Suspension of the 65-year-old Indus Waters Treaty

Closure of the Attari land border crossing

Expulsion of Pakistani military attaches

In retaliation, Islamabad threatened to suspend all bilateral agreements with India, including the historic Simla Agreement of 1972, which formally established the LoC between Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

India Slams Pakistan at the United Nations

India strongly criticized Pakistan at the United Nations, citing remarks made by Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, in a recent TV interview. Asif openly admitted to Pakistan’s history of “supporting, training, and funding” terrorist groups during an interview with Sky News.

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Yojna Patel, called this confession unsurprising and said it exposes Pakistan as a “rogue state” that has long fueled international terrorism.

Ambassador Patel also expressed gratitude toward the international community for its “strong and unequivocal” backing of India following the Pahalgam terror attack. She emphasized that this solidarity reflects a growing global consensus on maintaining a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

ALSO READ: Who Is Vanshika, The Indian Student Found Dead In Canada? Police Investigating The Cause Of Death

