In the aftermath of the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on Tuesday evening under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting was convened to assess the situation and deliberate on a robust response to the cross-border terror threat.

India’s Tough Stand in Wake of Pahalgam Tragedy

During the meeting, the CCS was briefed in detail about the attack that occurred on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir. The committee condemned the attack in the strongest terms and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, while also wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

Expressing appreciation for the overwhelming global support received, the CCS noted that many governments around the world had unequivocally condemned the attack—reflecting a unified, zero-tolerance stance against terrorism.

The government highlighted the timing of the attack, linking it to efforts to destabilize the region amid successful election processes and visible developmental progress in Jammu and Kashmir. Emphasizing the cross-border elements of the assault, the CCS has decided to implement the following immediate measures:

Indus Water Treaty Suspended: All engagements under the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 with Pakistan are suspended until Islamabad credibly and irrevocably ends its support for terrorism. Attari Checkpost Closure: The Integrated Checkpost at Attari has been shut with immediate effect. Pakistani nationals with valid travel endorsements are permitted to return via the route only until May 1, 2025. SAARC Visa Restrictions: All visas issued under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme to Pakistani nationals stand cancelled. Any Pakistani citizen currently in India under this visa has been given 48 hours to leave the country. Diplomatic Expulsions: India has declared all Pakistani defence, naval, and air advisors in New Delhi as persona non grata. They are required to exit the country within a week. Similarly, Indian defence staff posted in Islamabad will be withdrawn, along with five support staff from each side. Reduction in Mission Strength: Both Indian and Pakistani high commissions will reduce their staff strength from 55 to 30, with the new limit taking effect by May 1, 2025.

The CCS reiterated that perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack will be brought to justice. Citing the recent extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India, the government underlined its unwavering pursuit of justice for all terror victims and its resolve to dismantle terror networks operating across borders.

