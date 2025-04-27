Pakistanis in India Warned: 3-Year Jail Term and Rs 3 Lakh Fine for Failing to Depart

Home
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Pakistani nationals who fail to exit India by government-set deadlines now risk arrest, prosecution, and a possible jail term of up to three years, or a fine as high as Rs 3 lakh — or both.

Deadlines Announced After Pahalgam Attack

The warning comes after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people. The attack was linked to Pakistan-based terrorists, prompting a series of tough measures from the Indian government.

Following the incident, authorities issued ‘Leave India’ notices to all Pakistani nationals currently in the country.

For those holding SAARC visas, the deadline to leave India was set for April 26. Pakistani citizens visiting India on medical visas were given until April 29 to depart.

Additionally, 12 other visa categories, including business, film, journalism, transit, conferences, mountaineering, student, visitor, group tourist, pilgrim, and group pilgrim visas, were covered under the mandatory exit directive.

Legal Ramifications Under New Immigration Law

The Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025, which took effect on April 4, outlines strict penalties for overstaying or violating visa conditions.

“Whoever,-(a) being a foreigner, remains in any area in India for a period exceeding the period for which the visa was issued to him or stays in India without a valid passport or other valid travel document in contravention of provisions of Section 3 or does any act in violation of the conditions of the valid visa issued to him for his entry and stay in India or any part thereunder; (b) contravenes any other provisions of this Act, other than sections 17 and 19, or of any rule or order made thereunder or any direction or instruction given in pursuance of this Act or such order or direction or instruction for which, no specific punishment is provided under this Act, shall be punishable with an imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with a fine which may extend to three lakh rupees or with both,” the Act states.

The law strictly prohibits unauthorized stays, violations of visa conditions, or entering restricted areas without permission.

Government Tightens Oversight Amid Rising Tensions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah personally reached out to the chief ministers of all Indian states on Friday, urging them to ensure that no Pakistani citizen remains in the country beyond the given deadlines.

Following Shah’s instructions, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan conducted a video conference with state chief secretaries to reinforce the directive. They were instructed to guarantee the departure of all Pakistani nationals whose visas have been canceled.

Diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan, already fragile, have deteriorated further in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. In response to the violence, New Delhi announced a series of retaliatory actions, including mass visa cancellations, while Islamabad responded with its own set of countermeasures.

