‘Pakistanis Live Under Such Terror’: Adnan Sami Slams Pakistan Army’s Power Structure, Triggers War of Words

A heated online exchange unfolded after singer Adnan Sami sharply criticised the Pakistan Army’s recent move to elevate Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Sami questioned the silence of Pakistani citizens and labelled the move as a part of a false narrative.

Pakistanis live under such terror & tyranny from their Army that they don’t have the guts to express their complete disgust over the ‘self appointment’ of Asim Munir as a Field Marshal!!

By doing so, the Army has completed their false narrative to the gullible masses that they… — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 21, 2025

“Pakistanis live under such terror & tyranny from their Army that they don’t have the guts to express their complete disgust over the ‘self appointment’ of Asim Munir as a Field Marshal!!” Sami wrote. He alleged that the elevation was a self-serving move meant to bolster both the military’s image and Munir’s own ambitions. “Not even one person has expressed opposition—That shows complete fear!” he added.

Criticism Met with Counterattack

The remarks drew a sharp response from Mansoor Ahmed Qureshi, who questioned Sami’s credibility to speak on Pakistan’s affairs. “Funny how someone who ditched Pakistan and ran to beg for foreign nationality suddenly claims to speak for the people here,” Qureshi wrote. He also pointed out that Sami’s own son lives and works in Pakistan, calling the singer’s stance hypocritical.

Adnan Sami, who acquired Indian citizenship in 2016, has been vocal in his criticism of Pakistan’s military establishment in recent years. His latest post adds to growing concerns and debates around civil liberties and military influence in Pakistan, even as it ignites backlash over his political standing and personal choices.

