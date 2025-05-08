Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Pakistan’s Air Defence System Destroyed By India In Lahore During Operation Sindoor

Pakistan’s Air Defence System Destroyed By India In Lahore During Operation Sindoor

In retaliation, Pakistan claimed to have shot down Indian drones. However, there is no independent verification to support these assertions.

Pakistan’s Air Defence System Destroyed By India In Lahore During Operation Sindoor

Pakistan's Air Defence System Destroyed by India in Lahore During Operation Sindoor


According to ANI Sources based in Islamabad have reported that Pakistan’s air defence systems, specifically the HQ-9 missile launchers, have sustained significant damage.

This update comes amid heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan following India’s execution of Operation Sindoor, which targeted and reportedly destroyed nine terrorist locations across the border.

Conflicting Claims and the Fog of War

Pakistan’s Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that there were 24 impacts involving a variety of weapons across six different areas during the Indian strikes.

In retaliation, Pakistan claimed to have shot down Indian drones. However, there is no independent verification to support these assertions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As India sticks to its version of precision military action, Pakistan has escalated a misinformation campaign that appears aimed at distorting the narrative. Observers believe this is a deliberate attempt to deflect attention from actual events on the ground.

Social media accounts linked to the Pakistani state have started circulating outdated visuals, old footage, and fabricated content to flood the online space with misleading information. This tactic seems designed to make it difficult to distinguish real developments from falsehoods.

India Counters With Verified Fact-Checking

India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check unit has responded swiftly to these online claims.

One such claim, posted by Pakistani user Shamil Jawani (@ShamilJawani1), alleged an attack on a military base in Amritsar. The post claimed there were “numerous casualties” and “several critically injured,” and used hashtags like #IndiaPakistanWar and #OperationSindoor.

PIB Fact Check labeled the accompanying video as “FAKE” and clarified that it was actually footage from a 2024 wildfire. The unit described it as part of a “Pakistan Propaganda Alert” and warned against the spread of unverified content.

Another widely shared image falsely claimed that a Pakistani strike had downed an Indian Rafale jet near Bahawalpur. PIB Fact Check confirmed that the image was from a 2021 MiG-21 crash in Moga, Punjab, and had no connection to current events.

Pakistan’s Leadership Stumbles on Global Stage

Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, was challenged during a CNN interview over his claims that five Indian jets had been shot down.

When asked for evidence, Asif responded, “It’s all over social media.”

The anchor replied, “I’m sorry we didn’t ask you here to talk about social media content.”

The moment highlighted what critics see as Pakistan’s growing dependence on social media narratives to support unverified military claims. Analysts say this approach is damaging the credibility of Pakistan’s official communication.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Army On High Alert After ‘Missile Debris’ Discovered In Amritsar Village

 

Filed under

Air Defence System Operation Sindoor Pakistan

Indian strikes have repor

What Is Pakistan’s Chinese-Made HQ-9 Air Defence System Hit In Indian Strikes?
newsx

Gurdaspur In Punjab To Witness Permanent BLACKOUT Tonight Amid Security Concerns
newsx

Pakistan’s Air Defence System Destroyed By India In Lahore During Operation Sindoor
newsx

India-Pakistan Tensions Rattle KSE-100: Market Falls Over 6% After PoK Strikes
JeM commander Abdul Rauf

Who Was Abdul Rauf Azhar? Younger Brother Of Masood Azhar And Mastermind Of IC-814 Hijacking,...
In a minor yet major Tami

MK Stalin Reshuffles Cabinet: Duraimurugan Gets Law, Regupathy Appointed Natural Resources Minister
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is Pakistan’s Chinese-Made HQ-9 Air Defence System Hit In Indian Strikes?

What Is Pakistan’s Chinese-Made HQ-9 Air Defence System Hit In Indian Strikes?

Gurdaspur In Punjab To Witness Permanent BLACKOUT Tonight Amid Security Concerns

Gurdaspur In Punjab To Witness Permanent BLACKOUT Tonight Amid Security Concerns

India-Pakistan Tensions Rattle KSE-100: Market Falls Over 6% After PoK Strikes

India-Pakistan Tensions Rattle KSE-100: Market Falls Over 6% After PoK Strikes

Who Was Abdul Rauf Azhar? Younger Brother Of Masood Azhar And Mastermind Of IC-814 Hijacking, Killed In Operation Sindoor

Who Was Abdul Rauf Azhar? Younger Brother Of Masood Azhar And Mastermind Of IC-814 Hijacking,...

MK Stalin Reshuffles Cabinet: Duraimurugan Gets Law, Regupathy Appointed Natural Resources Minister

MK Stalin Reshuffles Cabinet: Duraimurugan Gets Law, Regupathy Appointed Natural Resources Minister

Entertainment

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy? Actress Refuses To Take Cricketer’s Hand

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy?

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media