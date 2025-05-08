Pakistan’s Air Defence System Destroyed By India In Lahore During Operation Sindoor

In retaliation, Pakistan claimed to have shot down Indian drones. However, there is no independent verification to support these assertions.

According to ANI Sources based in Islamabad have reported that Pakistan’s air defence systems, specifically the HQ-9 missile launchers, have sustained significant damage.

This update comes amid heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan following India’s execution of Operation Sindoor, which targeted and reportedly destroyed nine terrorist locations across the border.

Conflicting Claims and the Fog of War

Pakistan’s Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that there were 24 impacts involving a variety of weapons across six different areas during the Indian strikes.

In retaliation, Pakistan claimed to have shot down Indian drones. However, there is no independent verification to support these assertions.

As India sticks to its version of precision military action, Pakistan has escalated a misinformation campaign that appears aimed at distorting the narrative. Observers believe this is a deliberate attempt to deflect attention from actual events on the ground.

Social media accounts linked to the Pakistani state have started circulating outdated visuals, old footage, and fabricated content to flood the online space with misleading information. This tactic seems designed to make it difficult to distinguish real developments from falsehoods.

India Counters With Verified Fact-Checking

India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check unit has responded swiftly to these online claims.

One such claim, posted by Pakistani user Shamil Jawani (@ShamilJawani1), alleged an attack on a military base in Amritsar. The post claimed there were “numerous casualties” and “several critically injured,” and used hashtags like #IndiaPakistanWar and #OperationSindoor.

PIB Fact Check labeled the accompanying video as “FAKE” and clarified that it was actually footage from a 2024 wildfire. The unit described it as part of a “Pakistan Propaganda Alert” and warned against the spread of unverified content.

Another widely shared image falsely claimed that a Pakistani strike had downed an Indian Rafale jet near Bahawalpur. PIB Fact Check confirmed that the image was from a 2021 MiG-21 crash in Moga, Punjab, and had no connection to current events.

Pakistan’s Leadership Stumbles on Global Stage

Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, was challenged during a CNN interview over his claims that five Indian jets had been shot down.

When asked for evidence, Asif responded, “It’s all over social media.”

The anchor replied, “I’m sorry we didn’t ask you here to talk about social media content.”

The moment highlighted what critics see as Pakistan’s growing dependence on social media narratives to support unverified military claims. Analysts say this approach is damaging the credibility of Pakistan’s official communication.

