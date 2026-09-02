Pakistan’s D-248 Kamikaze Drone Vs India’s S-400: What Is Its Range, Flight Time And Can It Be Stopped?

Pakistan’s D-248 kamikaze drone is drawing attention because its reported range and endurance could give it the ability to reach deep into Indian territory. Developed by Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) and officially unveiled at the Indus Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS) Expo, the long-range, tailless delta-wing drone is a loitering munition designed for autonomous operations. Its reported range is 2,200 to 3,000 km, with 12 to 14 hours of flight time, while its AI-assisted navigation is designed to work without relying on GPS. This raises a key question for India: can the S-400 Triumf, also known as Sudarshan Chakra, detect and stop it, and how serious could the threat become?

D-248 kamikaze drone: 3,000 km range and up to 14 hours of flight

The D-248’s design is heavily reminiscent of Iran’s Shahed-136 platform. According to specifications released by HIT, it has a cruise speed of 185 km/h and can reach a maximum dash speed of 225 km/h. It can fly at altitudes of up to 4,500 metres, or around 14,760 feet, and carries a 30-50 kg high-explosive warhead.

The fact that it allegedly operates in the range of 2,200-3,000 kilometers places almost all of India within reach of the theoretical striking distance of this vehicle. It is capable of being airborne for 12-14 hours, which makes it far more durable than a battlefield drone. Its artificial intelligence-powered targeting system will be able to function even without the use of GPS technology.

D-248 kamikaze drone vs S-400: can India detect it?

India’s S-400 has multifunction phased-array radars capable of tracking low-flying and slow-moving aerial threats such as the D-248. The system can track around 80-100 targets simultaneously. However, detecting a drone early enough to engage it can become difficult when the target flies at low altitude.

The D-248’s low-speed profile and low-cost composite construction could allow terrain masking, where hills and valleys hide the drone from radar for longer. On paper, an S-400 interceptor can destroy a D-248 in a one-on-one engagement. The bigger problem is cost: an S-400 interceptor missile costs millions of dollars, while a kamikaze drone such as the D-248 is estimated to cost only tens of thousands of dollars.

D-248 kamikaze drone: why a swarm could be more dangerous

The bigger concern for India is therefore not necessarily one drone, but dozens arriving together. A coordinated saturation attack could overwhelm air-defence radars and force India to use expensive interceptor missiles against relatively cheap drones. That could potentially exhaust missile stocks and create openings for faster cruise or ballistic missiles.

The reported 3,000-km range also changes the deep-strike equation. Pakistan could potentially target critical infrastructure, command centres and economic hubs far from the international border without relying on expensive fighter aircraft or ballistic missiles.

D-248 kamikaze drone: India has a layered defence response

India does not depend on the S-400 alone to counter drones. The S-400 can serve as an early-warning layer linked with the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), while systems such as Akash, QRSAM, Akashteer command networks and indigenous Counter-UAS (C-UAS) systems handle lower-end threats.

These anti-drone networks use technologies including lasers and kinetic jamming and have been deployed in real-world border skirmishes. The challenge will be maintaining a cost-effective response if Pakistan deploys large numbers of D-248 drones simultaneously.

The strategic advantage could ultimately depend on whether Reliance on expensive interceptors is required or whether cheaper layered systems can stop the drones. The D-248 therefore represents an asymmetric threat: its reported range, long endurance, autonomous navigation and low cost could make saturation attacks more difficult and expensive to counter.

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