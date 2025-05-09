Pakistan’s F-16 Saga: Always In Denial Mode!

Despite years of security support, Pakistan's approach hasn't changed. With the growing politico-economic crisis, giving it more advanced weapons without fixing core issues could worsen security scenarios in South Asia.

The F-16 saga began in the 1980s when the US and Pakistan formed a strategic alliance during the Soviet-Afghan War. The US gave advanced F-16 fighter jets to Pakistan with the precondition that they would be used only for counterterrorism purposes. Since then, about 85 fighter jets have been delivered, along with costly maintenance deals.

After the 9/11 terror attack, Pakistan’s strategic importance to the US increased manifold. Although President George Bush first said no to more jets, he changed his mind in 2006, despite objections from leaders like then-Senator Joe Biden. Over the years, the US has approved large funding deals for these fighter jets, including $450 million in 2022 and another $397 million in 2025 to maintain its fleet as security assistance.

Balakot 2019: First Major Breach

The facade cracked in February 2019, when the Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bombing squad killed 40 Indian security personnel in Pulwama, India struck back with airstrikes on a terrorist camp in Balakot. Pakistan’s response, Operation Swift Retort, involved F-16s armed with American-supplied AMRAAM missiles, which highlights the clear violation of end-user agreements between the US and Pakistan.

India shot down this Pakistani F-16 and produced AMRAAM missile fragments as evidence of their deployment to attack the forward Indian military bases. Although the US requested explanations from Pakistan, it did not impose any meaningful consequences for violating its end-user agreement.

Pahalgam 2025: History Repeats Itself

The pattern resurfaced in April 2025 following a devastating attack in Pahalgam that claimed 27 lives, mostly Hindu tourists. When India pointed out Pakistan-supported terrorists from the Resistance Front (linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba), tensions escalated rapidly.

Indian missiles and drones hit nine terror camps linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). These camps were destroyed under ‘Operation Sindoor’ in its cross-border strikes on the night of May 6-7, 2025. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at least 100 terrorists were eliminated.

In response, Pakistan attempted multiple strikes along India’s western border, while once again deploying F-16s in violation of the US restrictions. However, an Indian surface-to-air missile downed a Pakistani F-16 jet. The consequences appear serious this time, with the $400 million maintenance deal now in jeopardy. Pakistan’s repeated willingness to violate agreements raises serious questions about Pakistan’s trustworthiness as a credible partner.

The Double Game

Pakistan’s approach to terrorism has been consistently contradictory. While presenting itself as a victim of groups like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), it has simultaneously provided safe haven to terror groups like JeM, LeT and HM, which have orchestrated cross-border terror attacks from Mumbai in 2008 to Pahalgam in 2025.

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s recent admission that Pakistan had previously supported terrorism “at the behest of Western powers” only confirmed that Pakistan has never fully abandoned its use of terrorist proxies as strategic assets.

Breaking the Cycle

The F-16 saga reveals the fundamental contradiction in US-Pakistan transactional relations. The sale of fighter jets meant to combat terrorism has instead been wielded against India, while banned terror groups like LeT, JeM, and HM, responsible for cross-border terrorism, continue operating from Pakistani soil.

For India, the stakes are existential as the F-16 paired with Pakistan’s terrorist proxies poses a dual security threat that demands both diplomatic muscle and military upgrades. The Rafale jets’ acquisition is a step in that direction, but they don’t address the root cause of state-sponsored terrorism. India, meanwhile, should keep the pressure on diplomatically while bolstering its defences. The international community, from the UN to the FATF, needs to hold Pakistan accountable and ensure that both terror groups and safe havens are dismantled.

What It All Means

The F-16 saga is not just about fighter jets being misused. The deal was meant to help fight terrorism, but instead, it has deepened conflict and distrust in South Asia. Pakistan’s actions – from Balakot to Pahalgam – have broken the foundation of a rule-based partnership.

Despite years of security support, Pakistan’s approach hasn’t changed. With the growing politico-economic crisis, giving it more advanced weapons without fixing core issues could worsen security scenarios in South Asia. As another F-16 incident fades, one needs to ask the crucial question: How many more mistakes are needed before the final policy change?

