Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Pakistan’s F-16 Saga: Always In Denial Mode!

Pakistan’s F-16 Saga: Always In Denial Mode!

Despite years of security support, Pakistan's approach hasn't changed. With the growing politico-economic crisis, giving it more advanced weapons without fixing core issues could worsen security scenarios in South Asia.

Pakistan’s F-16 Saga: Always In Denial Mode!

Pakistan's F-16 Saga: Always in Denial Mode!


The F-16 saga began in the 1980s when the US and Pakistan formed a strategic alliance during the Soviet-Afghan War. The US gave advanced F-16 fighter jets to Pakistan with the precondition that they would be used only for counterterrorism purposes. Since then, about 85 fighter jets have been delivered, along with costly maintenance deals.

After the 9/11 terror attack, Pakistan’s strategic importance to the US increased manifold. Although President George Bush first said no to more jets, he changed his mind in 2006, despite objections from leaders like then-Senator Joe Biden. Over the years, the US has approved large funding deals for these fighter jets, including $450 million in 2022 and another $397 million in 2025 to maintain its fleet as security assistance.

Balakot 2019: First Major Breach

The facade cracked in February 2019, when the Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bombing squad killed 40 Indian security personnel in Pulwama, India struck back with airstrikes on a terrorist camp in Balakot. Pakistan’s response, Operation Swift Retort, involved F-16s armed with American-supplied AMRAAM missiles, which highlights the clear violation of end-user agreements between the US and Pakistan.

India shot down this Pakistani F-16 and produced AMRAAM missile fragments as evidence of their deployment to attack the forward Indian military bases. Although the US requested explanations from Pakistan, it did not impose any meaningful consequences for violating its end-user agreement.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pahalgam 2025: History Repeats Itself

The pattern resurfaced in April 2025 following a devastating attack in Pahalgam that claimed 27 lives, mostly Hindu tourists. When India pointed out Pakistan-supported terrorists from the Resistance Front (linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba), tensions escalated rapidly.

Indian missiles and drones hit nine terror camps linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). These camps were destroyed under ‘Operation Sindoor’ in its cross-border strikes on the night of May 6-7, 2025. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at least 100 terrorists were eliminated.

In response, Pakistan attempted multiple strikes along India’s western border, while once again deploying F-16s in violation of the US restrictions. However, an Indian surface-to-air missile downed a Pakistani F-16 jet. The consequences appear serious this time, with the $400 million maintenance deal now in jeopardy. Pakistan’s repeated willingness to violate agreements raises serious questions about Pakistan’s trustworthiness as a credible partner.

The Double Game

Pakistan’s approach to terrorism has been consistently contradictory. While presenting itself as a victim of groups like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), it has simultaneously provided safe haven to terror groups like JeM, LeT and HM, which have orchestrated cross-border terror attacks from Mumbai in 2008 to Pahalgam in 2025.

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s recent admission that Pakistan had previously supported terrorism “at the behest of Western powers” only confirmed that Pakistan has never fully abandoned its use of terrorist proxies as strategic assets.

Breaking the Cycle

The F-16 saga reveals the fundamental contradiction in US-Pakistan transactional relations. The sale of fighter jets meant to combat terrorism has instead been wielded against India, while banned terror groups like LeT, JeM, and HM, responsible for cross-border terrorism, continue operating from Pakistani soil.

For India, the stakes are existential as the F-16 paired with Pakistan’s terrorist proxies poses a dual security threat that demands both diplomatic muscle and military upgrades. The Rafale jets’ acquisition is a step in that direction, but they don’t address the root cause of state-sponsored terrorism. India, meanwhile, should keep the pressure on diplomatically while bolstering its defences. The international community, from the UN to the FATF, needs to hold Pakistan accountable and ensure that both terror groups and safe havens are dismantled.

What It All Means

The F-16 saga is not just about fighter jets being misused. The deal was meant to help fight terrorism, but instead, it has deepened conflict and distrust in South Asia. Pakistan’s actions – from Balakot to Pahalgam – have broken the foundation of a rule-based partnership.

Despite years of security support, Pakistan’s approach hasn’t changed. With the growing politico-economic crisis, giving it more advanced weapons without fixing core issues could worsen security scenarios in South Asia. As another F-16 incident fades, one needs to ask the crucial question: How many more mistakes are needed before the final policy change?

Also Read: What Are Swarm Drones? India Successfully Thwarts 50 Swarm Drone After Infiltration Attempts Made By Pakistan Along LoC: Report

Filed under


newsx

Defence Ministry Orders Embodiment Of 14 Territorial Army Battalions For Operational Deployment
newsx

India-Pakistan War Tensions: Vaishno Devi Train Tickets Cancelled? Know The Real Reason
newsx

Defence Ministry Issues Directive To Media: No Live Coverage Of Security Operations
Pakistan's F-16 Saga: Alw

Pakistan’s F-16 Saga: Always In Denial Mode!
PIB Trolls Pakistan Gover

‘Koi Tarika Hai Bheek Mangne Ka’: PIB Trolls Pakistan Government Over Requesting For More Funds...
Indian Army Repels Pakist

Indian Army Repels Pakistani Drone Attacks Along LoC Using Akash System: Officials
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Defence Ministry Orders Embodiment Of 14 Territorial Army Battalions For Operational Deployment

Defence Ministry Orders Embodiment Of 14 Territorial Army Battalions For Operational Deployment

India-Pakistan War Tensions: Vaishno Devi Train Tickets Cancelled? Know The Real Reason

India-Pakistan War Tensions: Vaishno Devi Train Tickets Cancelled? Know The Real Reason

Defence Ministry Issues Directive To Media: No Live Coverage Of Security Operations

Defence Ministry Issues Directive To Media: No Live Coverage Of Security Operations

‘Koi Tarika Hai Bheek Mangne Ka’: PIB Trolls Pakistan Government Over Requesting For More Funds From IMF

‘Koi Tarika Hai Bheek Mangne Ka’: PIB Trolls Pakistan Government Over Requesting For More Funds...

Indian Army Repels Pakistani Drone Attacks Along LoC Using Akash System: Officials

Indian Army Repels Pakistani Drone Attacks Along LoC Using Akash System: Officials

Entertainment

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy? Actress Refuses To Take Cricketer’s Hand

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy?

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media