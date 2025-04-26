Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Pakistan’s LoC Firing Aims To Divert Indian Army’s Attention: Defence Expert

Pakistan’s LoC Firing Aims To Divert Indian Army’s Attention: Defence Expert

Amid escalating tensions along the Line of Control (LoC), Defence Expert DS Dhillon has suggested that the recent gunfire from Pakistan is a deliberate move aimed at misdirecting the Indian Army.

Pakistan’s LoC Firing Aims To Divert Indian Army’s Attention: Defence Expert

Pakistan's LoC Firing Aims To Divert Indian Army's Attention: Defence Expert


Amid escalating tensions along the Line of Control (LoC), Defence Expert DS Dhillon has suggested that the recent gunfire from Pakistan is a deliberate move aimed at misdirecting the Indian Army.

According to him, the objective may be to extract their own personnel from sensitive locations near the LoC.

Firing as a Cover for Evacuation

“Whenever there is firing on LoC, it has a purpose. Either the Pakistani Army wants to send in some men actually attack certain Indian posts. Probable pressure is high at this time, and the men who came from there may have reached the border area, and this action may have been taken to evacuate them back…. The firing is done to divert the attention of the Indian army so that some men can be evacuated from here. This may be because now the Indian Army and the government are very active, and these men don’t have a place to hide,” Dhillon told ANI.

His comments came after reports of gunfire exchanges earlier in the day, initiated by Pakistani troops at multiple points along the LoC.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Indian Army officials confirmed the incident, stating that they swiftly retaliated and there were no casualties reported.

Heightened Security After Pahalgam Attack

The firing incident follows a deadly terrorist attack on April 22, when militants targeted tourists at the scenic Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam.

The attack resulted in the death of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, with several others injured.

In response, the Indian Army has intensified counter-terror operations across the region to hunt down the perpetrators.

Army Leadership Reviews Security on Ground

To take stock of the security situation, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reached Udhampur on Friday.

At the Northern Command headquarters, he was briefed by senior officers on the ground realities in the Poonch-Rajouri region and areas south of the Pir Panjal range.

Earlier in the day, the General visited Srinagar, where he reviewed the current security conditions in the Union Territory.

He also held discussions with top Army commanders stationed in the Kashmir Valley, along with representatives from other security agencies.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: LoC Tensions: Indian Army Retaliates After Unprovoked Firing By Pakistan

 

Filed under

DS Dhillon India Pakistan

newsx

Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Busted in Gujarat: 550+ Nabbed as Cops Unleash Full Force in Crackdown
newsx

Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Heighten Vigilance In Rajouri Sector
newsx

J&K Hospitals Put On High Alert Amid Tensions
After Bloodshed In Pahalg

After Bloodshed In Pahalgam Attack, The Reckoning Begins: Bulldozers Roar, Houses Demolished, Terror Hideouts Crumble,...
Massive Forest Fire Erupt

Massive Forest Fire Erupts In Dirang, Controlled Swiftly By Joint Forces
newsx

UN Security Council Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Demands Justice
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Busted in Gujarat: 550+ Nabbed as Cops Unleash Full Force in Crackdown

Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Busted in Gujarat: 550+ Nabbed as Cops Unleash Full Force in Crackdown

Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Heighten Vigilance In Rajouri Sector

Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Heighten Vigilance In Rajouri Sector

J&K Hospitals Put On High Alert Amid Tensions

J&K Hospitals Put On High Alert Amid Tensions

After Bloodshed In Pahalgam Attack, The Reckoning Begins: Bulldozers Roar, Houses Demolished, Terror Hideouts Crumble, And No Sympathy For Sympathizers

After Bloodshed In Pahalgam Attack, The Reckoning Begins: Bulldozers Roar, Houses Demolished, Terror Hideouts Crumble,...

Massive Forest Fire Erupts In Dirang, Controlled Swiftly By Joint Forces

Massive Forest Fire Erupts In Dirang, Controlled Swiftly By Joint Forces

Entertainment

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In Atlee’s Pan-Action Film?

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs Makers To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife Himanshi?

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife

What Role Will Oscar Nominee Jesse Plemons Play In The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping?

What Role Will Oscar Nominee Jesse Plemons Play In The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After