Pakistan’s LoC Firing Aims To Divert Indian Army’s Attention: Defence Expert

Amid escalating tensions along the Line of Control (LoC), Defence Expert DS Dhillon has suggested that the recent gunfire from Pakistan is a deliberate move aimed at misdirecting the Indian Army.

Amid escalating tensions along the Line of Control (LoC), Defence Expert DS Dhillon has suggested that the recent gunfire from Pakistan is a deliberate move aimed at misdirecting the Indian Army.

According to him, the objective may be to extract their own personnel from sensitive locations near the LoC.

Firing as a Cover for Evacuation

“Whenever there is firing on LoC, it has a purpose. Either the Pakistani Army wants to send in some men actually attack certain Indian posts. Probable pressure is high at this time, and the men who came from there may have reached the border area, and this action may have been taken to evacuate them back…. The firing is done to divert the attention of the Indian army so that some men can be evacuated from here. This may be because now the Indian Army and the government are very active, and these men don’t have a place to hide,” Dhillon told ANI.

His comments came after reports of gunfire exchanges earlier in the day, initiated by Pakistani troops at multiple points along the LoC.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Indian Army officials confirmed the incident, stating that they swiftly retaliated and there were no casualties reported.

Heightened Security After Pahalgam Attack

The firing incident follows a deadly terrorist attack on April 22, when militants targeted tourists at the scenic Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam.

The attack resulted in the death of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, with several others injured.

In response, the Indian Army has intensified counter-terror operations across the region to hunt down the perpetrators.

Army Leadership Reviews Security on Ground

To take stock of the security situation, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reached Udhampur on Friday.

At the Northern Command headquarters, he was briefed by senior officers on the ground realities in the Poonch-Rajouri region and areas south of the Pir Panjal range.

Earlier in the day, the General visited Srinagar, where he reviewed the current security conditions in the Union Territory.

He also held discussions with top Army commanders stationed in the Kashmir Valley, along with representatives from other security agencies.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: LoC Tensions: Indian Army Retaliates After Unprovoked Firing By Pakistan