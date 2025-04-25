‘Pakistan’s Map Might Disappear’: Maj Gen (R) Sudhakar Jee Discusses Pakistan’s Simla Agreement Suspension | NewsX Exclusive

Talking about India’s decision to suspend parts of the Indus Water Treaty, Maj Gen Sudhakar said this move didn’t come out of nowhere. He called it a response to Pakistan’s repeated support for terrorism, despite all of India’s efforts to build peaceful relations.

In an interview with NewsX, the retired Army officer didn’t hold back. From calling out old peace deals to suggesting stronger military action, he made one thing clear: India needs to stop being generous to a country that continues to back cross-border terrorism.

“You made a very relevant point,” he told the anchor, adding, “It needs to be understood in the context of continuous export of terror across the border by Pakistan despite all efforts from India’s side to put an end to it.”

Time to Rethink the Indus Water Treaty and Simla Agreement

Maj Gen Sudhakar pointed out that India has always been overly generous when it comes to Pakistan—going all the way back to the 1971 war and the Simla Agreement in 1972. After winning the war and capturing 93,000 Pakistani prisoners, India handed them all back.

“You gave back 93,000 prisoners. You made an agreement with them—the Simla Agreement—supposed to be a golden milestone. When you go deeper into the issue, it is a defunct agreement,” he said.

He explained how these deals haven’t stopped Pakistan from breaking ceasefire agreements or pushing terrorists across the border.

“Push the LoC West”—Why India Needs to Get More Assertive

The retired general believes it’s time India thinks bigger. Instead of just playing defense, he said the military should think about pushing the Line of Control (LoC) further into Pakistan-occupied territory.

“I’m not talking about a full-blown war,” he explained. “I’m talking about a broader strategy—one that uses everything from drone strikes to cyber warfare.”

He added that India has the terrain advantage, and it’s time to use that to shift the balance.

Water War Could Hurt Pakistan’s Farms and Economy

Maj Gen Sudhakar said cutting off or limiting water under the Indus Treaty could hit Pakistan hard—especially in agriculture-heavy Punjab. That region grows most of Pakistan’s rice, cotton, and sugar, thanks to water from India.

“If you choke that supply, their agriculture comes to a standstill,” he said. “They won’t be able to grow rice, cotton, or sugar. That hits their exports and economy.”

He made it clear: if Pakistan can’t respect treaties and agreements, India doesn’t have to keep playing nice either.

Symbolic Strikes Aren’t Enough Anymore

He also said that while India’s past military strikes—like the Balakot airstrike—were bold, they weren’t enough on their own. Instead, India needs a long-term plan of consistent, targeted action.

“Every month or once a quarter, we need to keep hitting terror camps. Not just for show—but to slow them down,” he said.

He added that India should adopt a strategy similar to Israel’s, where they keep dismantling threats regularly to avoid bigger problems later.

Hajipir Pass: A Price Paid in Soldiers’ Lives

Maj Gen Sudhakar also talked about the Hajipir Pass, a strategic point that India has captured twice—and given back twice.

“How long will we keep capturing these places, losing lives, and then just giving it back?” he asked.

According to him, these kinds of locations are key to stopping cross-border infiltration and should be held, not handed over.

“Pakistan’s Map Might Disappear One Day”

In one of the most direct statements of the interview, he said that if things continue the way they are—with only half-measures and peace gestures—nothing will change.

“This conflict is not going to end. The Pakistan map will cease to exist on the face of earth—as a soldier, I am saying this,” he said bluntly.

For Maj Gen Sudhakar, the message is simple: India has been patient for too long. Now it’s time to play hardball—with strategy, strength, and no more freebies.