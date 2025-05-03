Home
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Pakistan’s Missile Alerts And Test After Pahalgam Attack Raise India’s Security Concerns And Regional Tension

With a fourth missile test NOTAM now issued, Indian officials express concern that continued sabre-rattling by Pakistani politicians, coupled with ongoing border clashes, could further destabilize the already tense environment.

Pakistan’s Missile Alerts And Test After Pahalgam Attack Raise India’s Security Concerns And Regional Tension


Pakistan’s plans to conduct surface-to-surface ballistic missile tests this week have heightened tensions with India. New Delhi views the move as a “reckless act of provocation” amid rising hostilities following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 civilians. Since then, incidents of gunfire exchanges along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir have occurred almost daily. India has responded with a series of diplomatic measures, while Pakistan continues issuing NOTAMs (Notices to Airmen) signaling missile tests that have not yet materialized.

Diplomatic Fallout And Border Clashes Intensify

Following the Pahalgam attack, India suspended visas for Pakistani nationals, directed a reduction in staff at the Pakistani High Commission, and closed the Attari border crossing. These steps aimed to increase diplomatic pressure on Islamabad. In parallel, India reported an uptick in hostilities across the LoC, with regular ceasefire violations reported since late April.

Pakistan Issues Repeated NOTAMs Without Execution

Pakistan issued its first NOTAM on the night of April 23 with less than 24-hour notice for a missile test, but no launch occurred. On April 26–27, Islamabad issued further notifications about naval firing exercises off the Karachi coast, though again no drills took place. A third attempt between April 30 and May 2 involved a NOTAM for missile activity near India’s Exclusive Economic Zone, but this too concluded without any launches.

India Sees Pattern Of Provocation

Sources told ANI that Pakistan is now preparing to test fire surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, which New Delhi interprets as “a reckless act of provocation and a dangerous escalation in its hostile campaign against India.” The same sources described the repeated missile notifications without actual firings as “a desperate attempt to whip up tensions with India.”

Concerns Mount Over Fourth Missile Warning

With a fourth missile test NOTAM now issued, Indian officials express concern that continued sabre-rattling by Pakistani politicians, coupled with ongoing border clashes, could further destabilize the already tense environment. No missile has yet been launched, but officials remain alert to the possibility of escalation as Pakistan maintains its posture of military readiness.

(With Inputs From ANI)

