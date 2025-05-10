Pakistan’s Missile Attack On Aap Shambhu Temple In Outer Jammu Escalates Tensions

Today, it draws large numbers of devotees seeking blessings from Lord Shiva. While the structure has suffered damage, there have been no confirmed casualties.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated sharply today after a missile attack by Pakistan struck the revered Aap Shambhu Temple in the Roopnagar area of Jammu. The ancient temple, located at Sathrian, is home to a self-manifested lingam and holds immense spiritual significance for local devotees.

Ancient Temple Targeted Amid Rising Hostilities

The missile strike caused significant outrage among the local population, as the Aap Shambhu Temple is considered one of the most sacred sites in the region. According to legend, the site was once a dense jungle where cows and buffaloes miraculously shed their milk on the lingam.

Today, it draws large numbers of devotees seeking blessings from Lord Shiva. While the structure has suffered damage, there have been no confirmed casualties.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue View this post on Instagram A post shared by NewsX (@newsxofficial) Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam Trigger The attack follows India’s military operation, codenamed Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror incident. In that attack, 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen lost their lives at the hands of Pakistan-based militants. India’s response marked a significant escalation, and today’s missile strike appears to be a retaliatory move. With tensions at a boiling point, both countries are on high alert as the international community urges restraint to avoid a broader conflict. ALSO READ: Delhi Airport Denies Missile Attack Rumors; Fateh-2 Missile from Pakistan Shot Down Over Haryana