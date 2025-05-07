Pakistan’s Muridke Locals Describe Drone Attack on Mosque’s Office During Operation Sindoor

Indian Armed Forces struck nine terrorist hubs—four in Pakistan, including Muridke, Sialkot, and Bahawalpur, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Drone attacks shook Muridke, a city in Pakistan’s Punjab province, as part of India’s recently launched Operation Sindoor. The operation targeted several terror hubs across the border, including key training grounds linked to the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Locals reported significant damage to a mosque’s administrative section following the strikes.

Panic in Muridke as Drones Target Mosque Office

According to eyewitness accounts, the strike occurred shortly after midnight.

“It was 12:45 in night and we were sleeping. First a drone came, then three more. The drone attack destroyed the administrative office and the roof of the mosque. One officer was sitting on the roof, he was killed,” a resident told Reuters.

Another local described the chaos, saying, “Fear spread among the people, people went out into the fields, into open spaces, this is how the night passed in fear.”

The drone strikes reportedly hit the area around Markaz Taiba, located in Nangal Sahdan, Muridke. This facility has long been known as the principal training centre for the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). It houses armament training zones and ideological radicalisation units.

Notably, the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, including Ajmal Kasab, received intelligence training here. David Coleman Headley and Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the key planners behind the 2008 attacks, also visited this location under the instructions of LeT commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi.

Indian Military Presents Footage of Targeted Terror Camps

In a press briefing held in New Delhi, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi shared video evidence of the destruction caused by Operation Sindoor. She confirmed that multiple terror infrastructure points had been neutralised, including the facility in Muridke linked to the 26/11 conspirators.

Other targets included Sarjal camp in Sialkot, Markaz Ahle Hadith in Barnala, Markaz Abbas in Kotli, and Mehmoona Joya camp in Sialkot, as revealed by Col Qureshi.

“Operation Sindoor was launched to give justice to victims of Pahalgam terrorist attack. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and completely destroyed,” she said.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized the need to hold Pakistan accountable for failing to act on terrorism.

“Pakistan has been known to willfully mislead the world and international forums… The recent attack in Pahalgam has understandably generated deep anger in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India. Following the attacks, the government of India naturally responded with a set of initial measures relating to our engagement with Pakistan… It was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the 22nd April attack be brought to justice. Despite a fortnight having passed, there has been no demonstrable step from Pakistan to take action against terrorists’ infrastructure in on its territory or territory under its control. Instead, all it has indulged in are denials and allegations,” said Misri.

Coordinated Indian Response After Pahalgam Terror Attack

India’s Ministry of Defence confirmed that the operation was a response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The assault claimed 26 lives and injured several others.

Indian Armed Forces struck nine terrorist hubs—four in Pakistan, including Muridke, Sialkot, and Bahawalpur, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The strikes were conducted using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation involving the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Prime Minister Narendra Modi closely monitored the execution of the mission throughout the night.

The targets were carefully chosen to eliminate senior operatives of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), both held responsible for sponsoring terror activities against India.

