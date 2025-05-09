Home
Friday, May 9, 2025
  Pakistan's Overnight Shelling Damages Homes, Religious Sites in Jammu; Civilians Flee as Tensions Escalate

Pakistan’s Overnight Shelling Damages Homes, Religious Sites in Jammu; Civilians Flee as Tensions Escalate

Multiple residential buildings and religious sites were damaged in heavy cross-border shelling by Pakistan across Kupwara, Poonch, and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night. The intense attack, which started at 9 PM and lasted till 6 AM, forced hundreds of residents to flee their homes, while several took shelter in underground bunkers. […]

Multiple residential buildings and religious sites were damaged in heavy cross-border shelling by Pakistan across Kupwara, Poonch, and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night. The intense attack, which started at 9 PM and lasted till 6 AM, forced hundreds of residents to flee their homes, while several took shelter in underground bunkers.

Visuals from Kupwara and Poonch showed damaged homes, shattered windows, and broken rooftops. Among the affected sites was a Hanuman temple in Poonch. Locals expressed anger over Pakistan’s targeting of civilian and religious structures, condemning the attacks as inhumane.

“I can’t understand what Pakistan thinks and does. This is not humanity,” said a resident from Poonch whose house was hit. “If it weren’t for our Armed Forces, we wouldn’t be able to sleep peacefully at night.”

Another resident criticized Pakistan for targeting religious places, saying, “The Pakistan Army is targeting gurudwaras, masjids, temples… this is very bad. We stand with the Indian Army and the Government of India.”

Rajouri residents along the Line of Control (LOC) have begun migrating to safer locations due to the ongoing shelling. One local shared the terrifying ordeal: “Last night, around 200 of us hid in a bunker. Children were scared. Houses were damaged, cattle died, and many are still trapped. We’re trying to leave but don’t know where we’ll end up.”

Another villager said the shelling destroyed homes and vehicles: “We spent the whole night in a bunker. A couple of houses and vehicles have been damaged. The government sent a bus for evacuation, but we don’t know what’s next.”

Meanwhile, Indian defense officials reported that the shelling was part of a broader attack involving drones and missiles, which also targeted western border regions in Rajasthan. The S-400 air defense system successfully intercepted several missiles, preventing major damage.

The attack follows India’s Operation Sindoor, conducted earlier this week to strike terror camps in Pakistan, in retaliation for the April 22 terrorist attack in Kashmir, where 26 tourists lost their lives.

As the situation remains tense, international communities have urged both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and engage diplomatically to avoid further escalation.

Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions

‘This Is A New Low Even For Pakistan’ Says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
In a serious escalation

Pakistan Didn’t Close Airspace, Used Civilian Aircraft As Shields During Attack: Indian Govt
newsx

Pakistan’s Overnight Shelling Damages Homes, Religious Sites in Jammu; Civilians Flee as Tensions Escalate
tahawwur-rana-011218197-3

Tahawwur Rana Sent to Judicial Custody Till June 6 in 26/11 Mumbai Attack Case
newsx

India Thwarted Pakistan’s Drone Attack Attempt As Islamabad Launched 300-400 Drones Targetting 36 Locations –...
Union MoS for Defence

MoS Sanjay Seth Meets President Putin, Expresses Gratitude For Russia’s Support To India In Fight...
‘This Is A New Low Even For Pakistan’ Says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

‘This Is A New Low Even For Pakistan’ Says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Pakistan Didn’t Close Airspace, Used Civilian Aircraft As Shields During Attack: Indian Govt

Pakistan Didn’t Close Airspace, Used Civilian Aircraft As Shields During Attack: Indian Govt

Tahawwur Rana Sent to Judicial Custody Till June 6 in 26/11 Mumbai Attack Case

Tahawwur Rana Sent to Judicial Custody Till June 6 in 26/11 Mumbai Attack Case

India Thwarted Pakistan’s Drone Attack Attempt As Islamabad Launched 300-400 Drones Targetting 36 Locations – What We Know So Far

India Thwarted Pakistan’s Drone Attack Attempt As Islamabad Launched 300-400 Drones Targetting 36 Locations –...

MoS Sanjay Seth Meets President Putin, Expresses Gratitude For Russia’s Support To India In Fight Against Terrorism

MoS Sanjay Seth Meets President Putin, Expresses Gratitude For Russia’s Support To India In Fight...

