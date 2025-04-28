Pakistan’s Propaganda Exposed: A Web Of Lies And Contradictions Surround Pahalgam Terror Attack | NewsX Exclusive

Five days after the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 innocent lives, India stands united in grief and resolve. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed that justice will be served, promising the harshest punishment for the perpetrators. While the world stands in solidarity with India, Pakistan continues its desperate attempts to deflect blame, peddle false narratives, and evade accountability.

Five days after the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 innocent lives, India stands united in grief and resolve. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed that justice will be served, promising the harshest punishment for the perpetrators. While the world stands in solidarity with India, Pakistan continues its desperate attempts to deflect blame, peddle false narratives, and evade accountability.

From calling for a “neutral probe” to outright denials by terror proxies like Lashkar-e-Taiba’s TRF, Pakistan’s media and leadership are spinning a web of deceit. NewsX’s special telecast, Jhootistan Episode 1, dissected Pakistan’s propaganda machinery, exposing its lies and contradictions.

Pakistan’s Media Circus: Spinning Lies to Cover Up Terror

1. Dawn & ARY News: Playing the Victim Card

Pakistani publications like Dawn and ARY News are busy painting Pakistan as a peace-loving nation seeking mediation. Headlines such as:

“PM Shehbaz welcomes Iran’s mediation to ease India-Pakistan tensions” Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Pakistan open to transparent probe into Pahalgam attack”

However, these claims ring hollow. While Pakistan feigns innocence, its leaders continue to shield terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar.

2. Geo News & PTV: Blaming India for “False Flag” Operations

Geo News and Pakistan’s state-run PTV have resorted to outright conspiracy theories:

“India using Pahalgam attack as excuse to quit Indus Water Treaty”

“No proof provided by India in past terror incidents”

These claims ignore Pakistan’s long history of sponsoring cross-border terrorism, from Mumbai 26/11 to Pulwama.

3. Express Tribune & Daily Pakistan: Nuclear Threats & Delusional Grandstanding

Some outlets, like Express Tribune, bizarrely focused on Bollywood gossip while others, like Daily Pakistan, escalated rhetoric:

“Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal ready for India”

“History cannot be changed by propaganda” (Pakistan Army Chief)

The irony is stark—Pakistan, a nation on the brink of economic collapse, threatens nuclear war while its citizens suffer.

Social Media Madness: Pakistanis in Denial

A look at Pakistani social media reveals a mix of delusion and desperation:

Farid Khan: “Pakistan is the most peaceful nation in the world.”

Adnan Khan: “India is panicking; Pakistan stands for peace.”

Abdullah: Posts videos of bikers with guns, threatening India.

Meanwhile, memes like “Born in Pakistan out of 195 countries—what luck!” highlight the tragicomic state of Pakistani nationalism.

Diplomatic & Military Bluster: Empty Threats

1. Army Chief’s Two-Nation Theory Rant

General Asim Munir reiterated Pakistan’s outdated “two-nation theory,” claiming Hindus and Muslims can never coexist. This rhetoric aims to incite communal tensions in India but falls flat given Kashmir’s solidarity with India post-Pahalgam.

2. Shahbaz Sharif’s “Neutral Probe” Farce

PM Shehbaz Sharif called for a “neutral investigation” while ignoring Pakistan’s inaction on past terror dossiers (Mumbai 26/11, Pathankot).

3. Nuclear Threats from Minister Hanif Abbasi

Pakistan’s Minister Hanif Abbasi warned India of nuclear retaliation if water supplies are cut under the Indus Treaty. Former diplomat Ambassador Baswati Mukherjee dismissed this as “false bravado,” reminding Pakistan that India’s nuclear doctrine is firmly under civilian control.

Expert Analysis: Pakistan’s Desperation Exposed

Ambassador Baswati Mukherjee’s Take:

“Pakistan is rattled by India’s suspension of the Indus Treaty. Their nuclear threats are empty—their arsenal is likely under foreign supervision.”

“Pakistan’s media is a propaganda tool, but Kashmir’s emotional integration with India has shattered their false narratives.”

Professor Madhu Nalapat’s Reality Check:

“Pakistanis know their country is failing but are forced to parrot military propaganda out of fear.”

“Imran Khan’s defiance shows the military’s grip—any dissent is crushed.”

India’s Firm Response vs. Pakistan’s Chaos

While India takes decisive action—diplomatic isolation, suspending water treaties, and global pressure on Pakistan—its neighbor remains trapped in denial. From nuclear bluster to fabricated victimhood, Pakistan’s lies are crumbling under scrutiny.

As Jhootistan Episode 1 reveals, the world sees through Pakistan’s propaganda. India’s message is clear: Terror will be met with unwavering resolve, and justice will prevail