Pakistan’s Punjab Government Warns India, If Plans To Retaliate, Says ‘India Has Always Displayed Cowardice’

India’s Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a horrifying terrorist attack on Tuesday (22nd April) afternoon, that took the lives of 25 Indians and 1 Nepalese citizen in the broad daylight. Following the attack, a senior minister from Pakistan’s Punjab government warned India against any retaliatory strike, calling the incident a possible “false flag operation.”

Azma Bokhari, Punjab’s Information Minister, claimed in a video message and press release that Pakistan is “fully prepared for any possible aggression.” She alleged that India could use the attack as a pretext for military action, stating, “Any misadventure by India under false flag pretext will have dire consequences.”

کسی بھی ملک میں دہشت گردی ہو پاکستان ہمیشہ دہشتگردی کے خلاف کھڑا رہا ہے جو واقعہ پیش افسوسناک ہے Advertisement · Scroll to continue بھارت کے اپنے شہری پوچھ رہے سری نگر میں تعینات 7 لاکھ فوج کی موجودگی میں یہ حملہ کیسے ہو گیا؟ وہ پوچھ رہے ہیں جو پہلے حملے ہوئے ان کی رپورٹیں کہاں ہیں؟ بھارتی شہری اپنی ہی… pic.twitter.com/3zBIPLTdJq — Azma Zahid Bokhari (@AzmaBokhariPMLN) April 23, 2025

Drawing parallels to the 2019 Pulwama attack and India’s subsequent air strike in Balakot, Bokhari added, “Last time we served tea – this time might not be so courteous,” referencing the capture and return of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman by Pakistan.

Calling the Pahalgam attack a “cowardly drama,” Bokhari accused India of staging the incident to malign Pakistan. “Like in the past, Pakistan will give a strong and effective response on every front. We will go to any length to defend our homeland again,” she asserted.

Despite the rhetoric, Pakistan’s Foreign Office also issued a formal condolence over the loss of lives in Anantnag, offering sympathies to the families of the deceased and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

