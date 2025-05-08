Pakistan’s Shelling In J&K Kills 16 Indians, Injures 59 In Targeted Civilian Strike

According to Misri, a gurdwara and several homes belonging to Sikh families were struck in cross-border shelling, killing at least three civilians. Since the attack began, 16 civilians have lost their lives and 59 others have sustained injuries.

In a strongly-worded press conference, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri condemned Pakistan’s targeted attack on the Sikh community in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. According to Misri, a gurdwara and several homes belonging to Sikh families were struck in cross-border shelling, killing at least three civilians. Since the attack began, 16 civilians have lost their lives and 59 others have sustained injuries.

Misri noted that Pakistan’s actions were not just militarily provocative but also aimed at instigating communal discord through disinformation campaigns. “There are attempts being made to distort the narrative and communalise cross-border tensions. These efforts are deliberate and dangerous,” he said.

Responding to Pakistani claims that India targeted the Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Foreign Secretary flatly rejected the allegations as “fabricated and blatantly false.” He clarified that India’s recent strikes were aimed solely at terrorist infrastructure and that supporting evidence had already been made public. “If such false claims are used as a pretext to target Indian infrastructure in retaliation, Pakistan will bear full responsibility for the consequences,” Misri warned.

“If Pakistan uses false claims to target Indian dams, then PAK will be entirely responsible for the consequences,” declares Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri pic.twitter.com/TpgSJlrXnJ Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) May 8, 2025

Indus Waters Treaty: India Calls for Reassessment

Turning to diplomatic matters, Misri addressed concerns surrounding the Indus Waters Treaty. He emphasized that while India has honoured the agreement for over six decades—even during times of conflict—recent developments necessitate a reassessment. “There have been fundamental changes. For over two and a half years, India has sent formal notifications to Pakistan to engage in talks over treaty modifications,” he stated.

Misri accused Pakistan of creating legal obstructions to prevent India from exercising its legitimate rights over the western rivers, undermining the spirit and balance of the long-standing water-sharing agreement.

The press conference marked a serious escalation in both diplomatic language and strategic clarity, as India made clear its intention to defend its civilians, sovereignty, and treaty rights with firmness and transparency.

Must Read: All Pakistan Origin Content On OTT, Live Streaming Platforms To Be Removed With Immediate Effect: Government Of India