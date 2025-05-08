‘Pakistan’s Support for Terror Groups Is a Longstanding Issue’: US Spokesperson Echoes India’s Concern

As tensions rise between India and Pakistan, the United States has stepped in and called for calm. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held separate conversations with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.

“The Need for Calm Is Urgent,” Says U.S. State Department

U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said, “This morning, Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar. In both calls, the Secretary emphasized the need for immediate de-escalation and called for an end to violence.”

Bruce also mentioned that Rubio encouraged both nations to keep the communication lines open. “He expressed U.S. support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communication,” she added.

U.S. Concerned About Terror Support: “We’ve Been Saying This for Decades”

When asked whether the United States shares India’s concerns that Pakistan supports terrorist groups, Tammy Bruce didn’t give a direct answer—but she did point to a long-standing issue the U.S. has raised before.

“Obviously in today’s world, that’s a call that we have been making for decades,” Bruce said. “It is the dynamic that we’ve seen in the Middle East disrupting lives and clearly what happened in Kashmir is awful and we’ve all sent our condolences. The world has rejected the nature of that kind of violence…”

Her comments suggest the U.S. views terrorism as a global issue that must be addressed, without pointing fingers directly in this case.

America’s Message: Step Back from the Brink

The timing of the U.S. outreach is crucial, coming shortly after India’s Operation Sindoor—an airstrike targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir—triggered military activity and tensions across the border.

With both nations now on alert and civil areas impacted by blackouts and missile warnings, the U.S. is urging both countries to choose dialogue over escalation.