Pakistan’s Terror Camps In Muridke Reduced To Rubble After Operation Sindoor, Pictures Inside

In a decisive retaliatory move, India launched precision strikes early Wednesday targeting terror infrastructures deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Among the targets was the infamous terror hub in Muridke, which now lies in ruins.

The Fall of Muridke: A Blow to Lashkar-e-Taiba

Once a nerve centre for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the Markaz Taiba complex in Muridke had long served as a major training ground for militants. The site not only housed arms and physical training facilities but also functioned as a radicalisation hub for operatives from across Pakistan and beyond.

Annually, the complex enrolled nearly 1,000 students in a variety of extremist training programs. Notably, all of the 26/11 Mumbai attackers, including Ajmal Kasab, received intelligence training—referred to as ‘Daura-e-Ribbat’—at this facility.

The centre had also been visited by David Coleman Headley and Tahawwur Hussain Rana, both key conspirators of the 26/11 attacks, under orders from LeT commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi.

After the strike, visuals captured by Reuters showed the destruction of the infrastructure, with several buildings reduced to rubble.

Confirming the scale of the damage, Sheikhupura District Additional Deputy Commissioner Usman Jaleesm said, “Around midnight, the first two missiles were fired by India in the premises, and the other two attacks were carried out after a brief gap, and the whole four attacks were carried out in less than ten minutes. Four buildings have been demolished, one is the admin block and the mosque, and additionally two residences.”

Satellite images released by Maxar Technologies further revealed before-and-after views of the obliterated areas, including the Jamia Mosque in Bahawalpur and parts of Muridke.

Eyewitness Accounts Paint a Night of Chaos and Fear

Residents of Muridke described the attack as sudden and terrifying. One local recalled, “It was 12:45 in night and we were sleeping. First a drone came, then three more. The drone attack destroyed the administrative office and the roof of the mosque. One officer was sitting on the roof, he was killed.”

Another resident shared, “Fear spread among the people, people went out into the fields, into open spaces, this is how the night passed in fear.”

The shockwaves of the strike not only dismantled terror infrastructure but also triggered widespread panic among the local population.

Operation Sindoor: A Coordinated, Surgical Response

The Indian Armed Forces revealed details of “Operation Sindoor,” the codename for the mission, during a briefing in New Delhi. The operation was described as a response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, along with Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, outlined the operation’s scope and objectives.

Nine terror camps were hit—five in PoJK and four in Pakistan. These were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh emphasized the mission’s careful planning: “‘Operation Sindoor’ was a retaliation to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 to serve justice to the innocent victims and their families. Nine terror camps were targeted and destroyed.”

She pointed out that Pakistan has sustained a terror ecosystem for over thirty years, operating 21 known centres dedicated to recruitment, indoctrination, and launching of militants.

“The targets for Operation Sindoor were based on credible intelligence inputs and locations that were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructure and loss of civilian lives,” Singh noted.

The strikes took place between 1:05 am and 1:30 am and involved coordinated efforts by the Army, Navy, and Air Force, underscoring India’s growing reliance on joint military operations in high-stakes scenarios.

(With Inputs From ANI)

