Pakistan’s Unholy Alliance: How the Pakistani Army and Intelligence Built a Terror Empire

For decades, Pakistan’s powerful military and intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), have played a dangerous double game—one that has shaped modern terrorism in South Asia and beyond.

For decades, Pakistan’s powerful military and intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), have played a dangerous double game

For decades, Pakistan’s powerful military and intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), have played a dangerous double game—one that has shaped modern terrorism in South Asia and beyond. While appearing to help global powers fight terror, Pakistan’s deep state quietly built and supported a web of jihadi groups that now threaten its own stability.

This quiet alliance—between the Pakistani Army, religious radicals, and terror groups—has made the country both a breeding ground and exporter of extremism, especially in neighboring Afghanistan and Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

The Roots of Radicalization

The turning point came during the 1980s, when Pakistan aligned with the United States to oppose the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Billions of dollars flowed in as Pakistan, through the ISI, funneled weapons and cash to Afghan Mujahideen fighters. It wasn’t just a geopolitical move; it was the start of an ideology-fueled war machinery.

Training camps popped up in Pakistan’s tribal areas, especially in Peshawar and Quetta. These weren’t just military bases—they were religious indoctrination centers where young men were turned into holy warriors.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Over time, these camps shifted their focus. Once the Soviets left Afghanistan, the same fighters were redirected to Kashmir, where Pakistan hoped to replicate its so-called success. A political movement in Kashmir, protesting election rigging in 1987, was turned into a religious jihad.

“We Created the Taliban”

The Taliban’s rise is often blamed on chaos in Afghanistan, but Pakistan’s involvement was far more direct.

“We created the Taliban,” admitted Nasrullah Babar, a former interior minister under Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

The ISI didn’t just support the Taliban in the 1990s—it helped them capture Kabul. Even after 9/11, when Pakistan publicly supported the US-led war on terror, it secretly gave shelter to Taliban leaders, including the notorious Haqqani Network.

“The Haqqani Network is the most capable and dangerous insurgent organization in Afghanistan,” one US military report stated. “The network’s current leader, Sirajuddin Haqqani, effectively organizes the tribal and insurgent groups… consistent with the interests of the Pakistani government.”

Terrorist Training 101

A typical jihadi training program in Pakistan can last 18 months. According to Amir Rana, Director of Pakistan Institute of Peace Studies, it starts with a month of religious indoctrination, followed by guerrilla warfare training. Some recruits go through advanced weapons programs, learning to use machine guns, rockets, and even tanks.

Groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen, and Harkat-ul-Jihad-i-Islami have well-developed training centers, often with support or protection from the Pakistani military.

Kashmir: A War Exported

Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir has long been the focal point of this terror network. Groups like Hizbul Mujahideen, founded by school teacher Muhammad Ahsan Dar in 1989, operate openly from Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Its current leader, Syed Salahuddin, commands a group that’s believed to control up to 60% of fighters in the Valley.

“There are several groups which proclaim to focus upon ‘Kashmir Valley’, that include, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JM) and Laskar-e-Taiba (LeT),” said Christine Fair, Associate Professor at Georgetown University.

These groups don’t just aim for Kashmir’s separation from India—they envision an Islamic Caliphate across South Asia.

Selective Crackdowns, Strategic Support

After 9/11, Pakistan declared itself a partner in America’s War on Terror. On paper, it cracked down on terror groups. In reality, it played a clever balancing act—targeting only those groups that posed a threat within Pakistan, while continuing to support anti-India and pro-Afghan Taliban groups.

“The continuing presence of its leaders in Pakistan indicates that Al Qaeda has a congenial place to relocate itself, close to its former bases in Afghanistan,” said terrorism expert Peter Bergen.

Meanwhile, Lashkar-e-Taiba was involved in the deadly 2008 Mumbai attacks, killing over 160 people. Yet, Pakistan has failed to prosecute anyone involved, despite international pressure.

The Double Game with the U.S.

In the wake of 9/11, the U.S. lifted sanctions on Pakistan and gave billions in aid. In return, Pakistan offered to hunt Al Qaeda and Taliban leaders. But it was all part of a strategy to secure funding without abandoning its militant proxies.

“Pakistan appears to be playing a double game of astonishing magnitude,” said Matt Waldman, a fellow at Harvard University.

Former Pakistani army chief General Ziauddin Butt once claimed that Osama bin Laden had been sheltered in a safehouse in Abbottabad by the ISI—though he later denied making the statement. Bin Laden was eventually found and killed by U.S. Navy SEALs in the same town in 2011.

The Frankenstein’s Monster Turns on Its Master

Over time, Pakistan’s nurturing of terrorism backfired. Groups like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) turned their guns on the state. Bombings, suicide attacks, and targeted assassinations became common.

The TTP was linked to the 2007 assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. It also carried out the horrifying 2016 Peshawar school attack, killing 150 people, mostly children.

“The terrorist groups, which draw inspiration from the religious groups in Pakistan have developed into Frankenstein’s Monsters for both people and the State,” the report concluded.

ISIS Finds a Foothold

As if the situation wasn’t already volatile, ISIS began spreading its ideology in Pakistan around 2014. Pro-ISIS graffiti appeared in cities, and some groups like Jundullah pledged allegiance to it. ISIS began collaborating with sectarian groups like Lashkar-e-Jhangvi to target Shias and Sufis.

Reports suggest that many Pakistanis have even travelled to Syria to fight for ISIS. The group’s transnational caliphate idea resonates with several militant outfits already operating in Pakistan.

A Nation Held Hostage

With more than 50 active militant groups, Pakistan now finds itself trapped in the system it built. From ideological radicals to foreign-trained militants, its soil has become the breeding ground for extremists.

Even today, Pakistan’s Army and ISI continue to support groups that serve their strategic interests—particularly in Kashmir and Afghanistan. But with that support comes a cost: instability, international isolation, and growing internal violence.

As one observer aptly put it:

“Whether or not Pakistan won anything in the two Jihads of 1980s and 1990s, many Pakistani Generals certainly became extraordinarily rich and politically powerful.”

The consequences, however, are borne by the common people—both in Pakistan and its neighborhood.