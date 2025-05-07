Pakistan’s Water Woes Worsen: Khanpur Dam Level Plummets, Supply to Last Only 35 Days

Currently, 48 cusecs are being supplied daily to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s irrigation department and 42 cusecs to Punjab for agricultural purposes.

Rawalpindi and Islamabad are staring down a severe water crisis, as the water level in Khanpur Dam has plunged dangerously low. With current reserves, officials estimate that supply could last only another 35 days, according to a report by Dawn.

The drastic drop has exposed rocks and mounds around the dam, especially near the main reservoir and spillways. The visible changes in the landscape are seen as a stark warning of the worsening impact of climate change and dwindling groundwater reserves.

Rainfall Deficit Hits Catchment Zones Hard

The dam’s catchment area—including the Margalla Hills and Galiyat—has seen minimal rainfall in recent months, further intensifying the crisis.

“If there is no significant rainfall in the next 10 to 15 days, the water level could rapidly reach the dead level,” warned officials.

This would force authorities to cut back drastically on water distribution—both for irrigation and drinking purposes.

Khanpur Dam provides essential water supply to both Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as the cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Diminishing Inflows and Rising Demand

A WAPDA official told Dawn on Tuesday that the dam’s water level had reached 1,935 feet above mean sea level (AMSL), just 25 feet above the dead level of 1,910 AMSL.

The official added, “The ongoing dry spell and insufficient rainfall in the catchment zones—including Margalla Hills and Galiyat—had caused natural springs to dry up.”

On Tuesday, the inflow into the dam was recorded at only 82 cusecs, compared to an outflow of 235 cusecs per day.

Of the total outflow, 90 cusecs were being directed to the Capital Development Authority (CDA), while 6.18 cusecs were allocated to smaller local entities like the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) in Taxila.

Irrigation Cutbacks Imminent as Crisis Deepens

To sustain drinking water supplies, authorities are preparing to halt irrigation flows to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab by next week.

Currently, 48 cusecs are being supplied daily to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s irrigation department and 42 cusecs to Punjab for agricultural purposes.

Officials fear that without timely rainfall, these cuts may become inevitable, affecting both agriculture and daily life in multiple regions.

(With Inputs From ANI)

