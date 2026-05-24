Palak Rajak ‘Suicide’ Case Takes Twisha Sharma-Like Turn As In-Laws Claim Marijuana, Alcohol Use

The death of Gwalior-based Instagram creator Palak Rajak has now turned into a bitter battle of allegations between her family and her in-laws, with the case beginning to resemble the recent Twisha Sharma controversy in disturbing ways. Just like Twisha’s mother-in-law had claimed the 33-year-old consumed marijuana and suffered from mental health issues after her death, similar accusations are now being made against Palak Rajak by her husband’s family. While Palak Rajak’s parents have accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment linked to a car demand, the accused family is now rejecting those claims completely and presenting a very different version of events. Police, however, have not confirmed any of the allegations made by either side so far.

Marriage dispute turns uglier as Palak Rajak’s husband makes fresh claims

As per reports, Palak Rajak, who lived in Gwalior’s Murar area and was known locally through Instagram content creation, was found hanging inside her matrimonial home on May 12. After her death, police registered a case against her husband Amit Rajak, mother-in-law Meera and brother-in-law Akash based on complaints filed by her maternal family. The victim’s relatives claimed Palak Rajak was repeatedly harassed after marriage over demands for a car. They alleged she was mentally pressured by her husband’s family before her death.

However, after Amit Rajak was arrested, he denied all accusations and instead accused Palak Rajak of hiding several personal issues from him. Amit claimed she had relationships before and after marriage and insisted that investigators should thoroughly examine her phone records and chats. He also alleged that Palak Rajak had earlier attempted suicide and said he had informed her father about that incident at the time. According to Amit, his family has now been dragged into the case unfairly.

In-laws allege alcohol and marijuana use but police verify nothing yet

The controversy deepened further after Palak Rajak’s sister-in-law Lata publicly repeated similar allegations. She claimed Palak Rajak consumed alcohol, smoked marijuana and often met unknown men outside the house.

As per reports, Lata also alleged that the victim had once tried to end her life while staying at her parents’ home. She even claimed that certain obscene videos existed, though no such material has been shown publicly or verified by police.

So far, investigators have not confirmed any drug use angle, affairs or previous suicide attempts linked to Palak Rajak. Police have only stated that the investigation remains active.

Dowry allegations remain central as police continue probe in Gwalior

Despite the counter-allegations, the original dowry harassment complaint remains central to the investigation. According to police officials, Palak Rajak’s family maintained that she was under pressure regarding a car demand after marriage.

Reports say that City Superintendent of Police Atul Soni confirmed that an FIR was registered after statements from the victim’s family. He said Amit Rajak has already been arrested, while the remaining accused family members are currently absconding.

Police have not yet concluded whether Palak Rajak died because of dowry harassment or whether other personal circumstances played a role.

Twisha Sharma comparison brings national attention to Palak Rajak case

The growing similarity between the Palak Rajak case and the Twisha Sharma case has also drawn wider attention online. Twisha Sharma, a Noida resident, was found hanging in Bhopal just months after marriage.

Following her death, Twisha’s mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a retired judge, had also made claims involving marijuana use and psychiatric treatment. Singh had alleged, “Twisha confessed to consuming large quantities of marijuana during pregnancy.”

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