Thursday, May 8, 2025
  • Panic Grips Jammu After Explosions Rock City Following India’s Operation Sindoor Strikes On Pakistan

Panic Grips Jammu After Explosions Rock City Following India’s Operation Sindoor Strikes On Pakistan

Explosions in Jammu triggered panic and blackouts just a day after India launched Operation Sindoor, striking terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Panic Grips Jammu After Explosions Rock City Following India's Operation Sindoor Strikes On Pakistan


IndiGo, India’s largest airline, has extended the suspension of its direct flights to Almaty (Kazakhstan) and Tashkent (Uzbekistan) until June 14, citing operational challenges caused by the ongoing closure of Pakistan’s airspace, an airline official said on Thursday.

The airline had initially suspended the services until May 7, but with the restricted airspace still in effect, the decision has now been extended. The Pakistan airspace was closed on April 24, following rising tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed at least 26 people. In retaliation, India also closed its airspace to Pakistani carriers on April 30.

IndiGo, which has been operating daily flights to Almaty and Tashkent from Delhi using Airbus narrow-body aircraft, said the current routing detours are too long for these aircraft to handle non-stop.

“Unfortunately, Almaty and Tashkent are now beyond the operational range of IndiGo’s present fleet due to the lack of direct routing options,” the airline stated earlier.

On April 25, IndiGo also mentioned that nearly 50 international routes might be impacted by longer flight durations due to the restricted air corridor, leading to schedule adjustments across its global network.

The closure of airspace over Pakistan has forced airlines flying westward from India to take longer alternate paths, significantly affecting flight time and fuel efficiency—especially for narrow-body aircraft that operate with limited range.

According to the official, flights to Almaty were cancelled from April 27 and to Tashkent from April 28, with the initial halt planned only till May 7. However, with the airspace situation unchanged, the airline was forced to extend the suspension until mid-June.

This disruption comes at a time when regional air travel is recovering post-pandemic, and tensions between India and Pakistan are once again impacting aviation operations. Notably, on Wednesday, under Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terrorist targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), raising further concerns about cross-border stability.

IndiGo has not announced any alternate travel arrangements for passengers booked on these routes but has urged flyers to check their flight status and reschedule if needed.

