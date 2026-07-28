Panjab University PhD Scholar Dies of Electrocution Near Girls’ Hostel, Students Stage Massive Protest

A 28-year-old PhD scholar from Panjab University’s Department of Microbiology died on Tuesday after she was allegedly electrocuted near Girls’ Hostel No. 10. The incident triggered massive protests on the campus as students are demanding strict action against university officials. Students are alleging that the university showed some neglect, in keeping up the campus electrical infrastructure, not maintaining it properly. They were also seen forcing their way through barricades outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office, and they wanted accountability for what they had done or what was happening there.



What is the Real Cause of Electrocution



The victim was identified as Jyoti Yadav, a fourth year PhD scholar from Mahendragarh district in Haryana. She was also said to be getting married soon. Reports indicate that she was walking along an unpaved path, connecting Girl’s Hostel No. 8 and the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), when the incident took place.

So, according to the initial info, the spot had become waterlogged due to heavy rain. Jyoti reportedly slipped , and when she was trying to get her balance back she ended up touching a nearby electric pole, which was allegedly live. After that, she received a massive electric shock.

People around her rushed to help, and they tried to get her back to consciousness, but their attempts went in vain. Later on, she was shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where doctors declared her dead.

At the moment, officers are still probing the incident, and the precise reason behind the electrocution hasn’t been confirmed yet.



Students Protest, Demand Action Against University Officials

The incident sparked huge protests on the Panjab University campus. Hundreds of students ended up gathered outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office, pushing for strict action against officials who were supposed to keep the university’s electrical system running.

Some protesters went ahead and broke through the barricades and even moved into the office premises, all the while chanting slogans against the administration.

Later, a group of student leaders, including the PUCSU vice president, met Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig, to put their points forward. They demanded the immediate suspension and resignation of the Executive Engineer (XEN) and other officials. Students also demanded a high level investigation into the matter and compensation for Jyoti Yadav’s family.

Student leaders also said this isnt the first time as another student reportedly got an electric shock at the same spot earlier that day. They are asking the administration why the university didnt cut off the electricity supply or block access to that area, since they already knew it could be dangerous.

Police and university officials are still on campus while protests go on. The university administration still hadn’t put out a full detailed reply to what the students asked for when this report was filed.



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