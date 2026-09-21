‘Papa Bol’: Delhi Teen’s Joke Turns Deadly As 18-Year-Old Friend Is Stabbed To Death In Naraina

A joke between friends reportedly turned deadly in West Delhi’s Naraina Village on Saturday night. An 18-year-old boy, identified as Sumit Giri, died after he was allegedly stabbed during an argument. The incident took place around 9.30 pm when Giri was returning home with his friend Aman Singh.

The two reportedly came across their acquaintances Aman and Narsingh, who were travelling on a motorcycle. During the meeting, Singh jokingly asked Narsingh to address him as “Papa”. And this was enough to turn the situation between friends tense.

Teen Stabbed During Heated Fight

According to the police, Aman allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened Singh following the argument. Giri then stepped in and objected to the threat. A heated fight followed between the group.

Another friend, identified as Sargam, reached the spot and tried to intervene. However, the situation reportedly escalated further. Aman allegedly stabbed Giri during the confrontation. Sargam also suffered minor injuries in the incident. Giri was left seriously injured and bleeding at the spot.

Brother Allegedly Assaulted Wounded Teen

Police said Aman later called his younger brother to the spot. The brother allegedly kicked and assaulted Giri while he was lying injured. Meanwhile, Singh informed Giri’s family about the incident.

Giri’s parents rushed to the spot after receiving the information. His father and friends then took him to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

Murder Case Registered In Delhi’s Naraina

Police have registered a murder case at Naraina Police Station based on Singh’s eyewitness account. Officials said all those involved were residents of Naraina village and knew each other. Police are now examining the sequence of events and the circumstances that led to the argument. Investigators are also probing how the knife was used during the confrontation.

The case centres on a fight among acquaintances that began with a seemingly casual exchange but ended with the death of 18-year-old Sumit Giri and injuries to another person.