‘Papa Is In The Drum’-Innocent Words That Led To A Shocking Murder Revelation | Meerut Murder Case

A brutal murder in Meerut has left the nation stunned after a 6-year-old’s innocent remark led to the horrifying discovery of her father’s dismembered body inside a cement-filled drum.The horrifying crime, orchestrated by the victim’s wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla, has brought to light a gruesome premeditated murder in the heart of Uttar Pradesh.

6-Year-Old’s Shocking Revelation

The murder of Saurabh Rajput, a former merchant navy officer, took an eerie turn when his mother, Renu Devi, claimed that her granddaughter had unknowingly exposed the crime. According to her, the child had innocently uttered, “Papa is in the drum,” which led to the shocking discovery of Saurabh’s remains. The victim’s body was found cut into pieces and concealed inside a drum filled with cement, allegedly in an attempt to cover up the heinous act.

However, authorities have dismissed this claim, asserting that the child only became aware of the murder after it was uncovered. SP City Ayush Vikram Singh clarified, “The child must have overheard her mother discussing the crime with family members. She did not have prior knowledge of the murder.” Despite the police’s statement, the revelation continues to be a focal point in the unfolding investigation.

Premeditated Murder: A Sinister Plot

Investigations have revealed that Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla had been planning the murder since November 2023. Reports suggest that Muskan manipulated Sahil, who is believed to be highly superstitious, by using a fake Snapchat account to impersonate his deceased mother. This psychological manipulation allegedly played a role in convincing Sahil to participate in the brutal crime.

Saurabh Rajput’s remains were discovered in his home in the Indira Nagar area of Meerut. Following the post-mortem examination, his last rites were conducted late Wednesday evening, as his grieving family struggled to come to terms with the tragedy.

The victim’s family has raised further allegations, claiming that Muskan’s parents were aware of the crime before March 18 but chose to withhold the information from the police. Renu Devi alleged, “Muskan’s mother knew about the murder but only reported it later to avoid legal consequences.” The authorities are now probing these allegations to determine the extent of their involvement.

Muskan Rastogi Faces Sleepless Nights in Jail

Meanwhile, sources from the jail have reported that Muskan has been unable to sleep and has refused food since her arrest. Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma confirmed that Muskan is being held in the women’s barrack (Barrack No. 12), while Sahil is detained separately in the men’s barrack (Barrack No. 18).

The Meerut murder case continues to unfold as police dig deeper into the disturbing details of the crime. The brutal murder of Saurabh Rajput, coupled with the shocking involvement of his wife and her lover, has left the community in disbelief. Authorities are now working to ensure justice is served for the victim and his grieving family.

